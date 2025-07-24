Home > Entertainment > Pratik Gandhi Unearths Hidden Battles: ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ Lands On OTT For Independence Day!

Pratik Gandhi Unearths Hidden Battles: ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ Lands On OTT For Independence Day!

Pratik Gandhi returns in Netflix's "Saare Jahan Se Accha," a spy thriller set in the 1970s. Releasing on August 13, 2025, the series dives into covert Indian intelligence missions, with a stellar cast and a gripping patriotic storyline.

Pratik Gandhi Saare Jahan Se Accha, streaming on Netflix this Independence Day
Pratik Gandhi Saare Jahan Se Accha, streaming on Netflix this Independence Day

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 24, 2025 14:22:08 IST

An electrifying combination of inquiry and patriotism awaits you! As the highly skilled actor who was all set to hog the spotlight with “Scam 1992,” Pratik Gandhi is back on the digital platform for the television series “Saare Jahan Se Accha.”

This spy thriller will begin streaming on Netflix on August 13, 2025, which is Indian Independence Day. It is about India’s intelligence world’s unsung heroes and clandestine operations.  In the volatile 1970s, Gandhi portrays Vishnu Shankar as an intelligence operative who must prevent a colossal nuclear threat.



Inside 1970s Espionage: Covert Ops Uncovered

“Saare Jahan Se Accha” takes us back to the 1970s, which were years of political turbulence and covert intelligence activities. The series tries to unveil the secret wars that had been fought secretly, where Indian intelligence men bet everything to ensure the safety of the nation.

Pratik Gandhi acts as Vishnu Shankar, a tough and dedicated officer who accepts long, intricate assignments that challenge the boundaries of duty and ethics. The tale is to capture the nuance of tradecraft, strategic minds, and ultimate sacrifices made by these quiet observers.

Instead of sticking to the conventional action-homogenized spy thriller structure, the show is reported to concentrate on the more realistic presentation of the psychological cost and moral issues that the people working in a world where even a millisecond fragment of information can redefine history will have to suffer.

Star-Studded Cast Unveiled

Besides the excellent performance by Pratik Gandhi, “Saare Jahan Se Accha” also features a good cast who will provide some nice performances.

Actors Sunny Hinduja, Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni are among the top performers in the play. All these talented actors are all set to infuse their talent into the complex storyline and character relationships of the show, bringing gravity to the topic of espionage and patriotism. The production is Bombay Fables, and Gaurav Shukla, whose prior work includes “Asur,” is the director. With an interesting background in history, layered plot, and strong cast ensemble combined, “Saare Jahan Se Accha” can be guaranteed to be a gripping watch, spiking on nationalism and the most often flying under the radar efforts at nation defense.

Tags: Independence Day 2025OTT ReleasePratik GandhiSaare Jahan Se Accha

Pratik Gandhi Unearths Hidden Battles: ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ Lands On OTT For Independence Day!

Pratik Gandhi Unearths Hidden Battles: ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ Lands On OTT For Independence Day!

Pratik Gandhi Unearths Hidden Battles: ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ Lands On OTT For Independence Day!
Pratik Gandhi Unearths Hidden Battles: ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ Lands On OTT For Independence Day!
Pratik Gandhi Unearths Hidden Battles: ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ Lands On OTT For Independence Day!
Pratik Gandhi Unearths Hidden Battles: ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ Lands On OTT For Independence Day!

