Priyanka Chopra Reflects on ‘Ram Chahe Leela’, Says Saying Yes Was a “Complicated Decision”

The dance number “Ram Chahe Leela” from the 2013 film ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’ is still remembered for Priyanka Chopra’s powerful performance.

The ‘Barfi’ actress, on Thursday, took to her Instagram to share a post looking back at the experience and reflecting on her thoughts. Posting a clip from the song, Priyanka mentioned that it wasn’t an easy decision to take up the performance. She called it “a complicated decision” at the time, but said she was “inspired” by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s creative vision.

“When Sanjay Sir came to me with this song, it was a complicated decision, but he, as a filmmaker, has always inspired me. His creative mind, his nostalgic stories, usually over incredible food, the conversations about art, music, and dance… the beauty of the yesteryears, but also what the future holds. And then he played the song… and I knew I was her,” read her Instagram post.

She also praised the team behind the iconic track, saying the cinematography by Ravi Varman and the choreography by Vishnu Deva brought the number to life. Recalling rehearsals, she wrote, “Under Sanjay Sir’s guidance, Ravi Varman’s cinematography shone, and Vishnu Deva’s choreography was magic. He and I would rehearse during lunch breaks every day to perfect the dance sequences. This brings back such great memories.”

“Ram Chahe Leela,” sung by Bhoomi Trivedi and written by Siddharth-Garima, was a major hit. It was appreciated by fans and critics alike for Priyanka’s energy and screen presence. The film, directed by Bhansali, also marked the first on-screen pairing of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in ‘Heads of State’ alongside Hollywood stars Idris Elba and John Cena. The Ilya Naishuller directorial, which is currently streaming on Prime Video, features the ‘Barfi’ star as an MI6 agent, Noel Bisset, who joins forces with global leaders to thwart a global conspiracy. She will next be seen in ‘The Bluff’ as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate, and also has the second season of Citadel in the pipeline.

