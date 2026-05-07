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Home > Entertainment News > Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 6: Riteish Deshmukh’s Historic Epic Charges Toward Rs 50 Crore Amid Explosive Marathi Box Office Success

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 6: Riteish Deshmukh’s Historic Epic Charges Toward Rs 50 Crore Amid Explosive Marathi Box Office Success

Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji continues its blockbuster run, nearing ₹50 crore by Day 6. Driven by massive Marathi audience support and strong word-of-mouth, the historical epic has already crossed ₹57 crore in India and is set to challenge Marathi cinema’s biggest box office records.

Raja Shivaji Box Office
Raja Shivaji Box Office

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: Thu 2026-05-07 12:03 IST

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Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 6: Riteish Deshmukh’s Historic Epic Charges Toward Rs 50 Crore Amid Explosive Marathi Box Office Success

The historical epic Raja Shivaji, which Riteish Deshmukh both directed and starred in, has maintained its dominant box office performance throughout its sixth day of theater showings. The film depicts the courageous existence of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which establishes a strong emotional connection with viewers, especially those from Maharashtra. The film reached domestic earnings between ₹48.65 crore and ₹53.4 crore on its first Wednesday according to different industry trackers, which brought its total earnings to within 50000000 of the exclusive ₹50 crore club. The film achieved box office earnings between ₹4.25 crore and ₹4.8 crore on its sixth day because the Maratha warrior’s story continues to attract large audiences.

Regional Dominance and the Marathi Language Performance Dynamics

The main driving force behind this successful million-dollar movie project exists through the Marathi version, which proves to be more successful than its Hindi version. The Marathi edition reached a total of ₹3 crore on Day 6 because it achieved an outstanding evening occupancy increase of 37%. The regional stronghold exists as more than a statistical achievement because it marks an important cultural event in Marathi cinema. 

Raja Shivaji Joins Elite ₹50 Crore Club, Becomes Fourth Marathi Film To Achieve Historic Milestone

Raja Shivaji reached the financial milestone of ₹50 crore, which makes it the fourth Marathi movie to achieve this record, following Sairat, Baipan Bhari Deva, and Deshmukh’s previous successful film Ved. The movie’s financial success in the Marathi-speaking region results from authentic dialogue and local people showing deep respect for the subject matter.

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Riteish Deshmukh Upcoming Projects

Project Title Genre Role Status
Raja Shivaji Historical Epic Actor, Director, Producer Running in theatres
Dhamaal 4 Comedy Actor Post-production
Malamaal Weekly Sequel Comedy Actor (Reported) In development
Mumbai Film Company Projects Marathi / Pan-India Films Producer Upcoming slate

Multilingual Market Stability and National Revenue Projections

The Hindi-dubbed edition establishes itself as an independent success, while the Marathi version serves as the main driving force for the project, which secured approximately ₹1.25 crore on its sixth day. The bilingual approach of the film has created a “steady-state” revenue stream that operates during its existing competition from upcoming films. The presence of famous guest stars, who include Salman Khan as bodyguard Jiva Mahala, created a “pan-India” appeal that is gradually establishing itself in new market areas. 

Raja Shivaji Recovers Massive Budget Early, Set To Overtake Ved As Marathi Cinema’s Next Box Office Giant

The production has already grossed over ₹57.70 crore in India, which enables it to recover its entire budget range of ₹75–100 crore. Industry analysts predict that as the film enters its second weekend, the lack of major competition and strong family-driven word-of-mouth will likely push it past the lifetime collections of Ved to secure a spot in the top three highest-grossing Marathi films of all time.

Also Read: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 5: Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Inches Closer to the Rs 50 Crore Mark, Strong Run Continues at the Ticket Windows

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Tags: Marathi cinemaRaja Shivaji box office collectionRaja Shivaji Day 6Raja Shivaji Rs 50 CroreRiteish Deshmukh

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Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 6: Riteish Deshmukh’s Historic Epic Charges Toward Rs 50 Crore Amid Explosive Marathi Box Office Success

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Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 6: Riteish Deshmukh’s Historic Epic Charges Toward Rs 50 Crore Amid Explosive Marathi Box Office Success

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Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 6: Riteish Deshmukh’s Historic Epic Charges Toward Rs 50 Crore Amid Explosive Marathi Box Office Success
Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 6: Riteish Deshmukh’s Historic Epic Charges Toward Rs 50 Crore Amid Explosive Marathi Box Office Success
Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 6: Riteish Deshmukh’s Historic Epic Charges Toward Rs 50 Crore Amid Explosive Marathi Box Office Success
Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 6: Riteish Deshmukh’s Historic Epic Charges Toward Rs 50 Crore Amid Explosive Marathi Box Office Success

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