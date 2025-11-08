Rajinikanth To Be Felicitated, Women Filmmakers To Be Celebrated: Countdown Begins For IFFI 2025

The stage is set for IFFI 2025 which will be held in Goa from November 20th to November 28th, 2025. Over 240 films will be screened, 13 world premieres will be held along with 44 Asian premieres at the festival this year. The country in focus will be Japan and IFFI 2025 will also honour legendary filmmakers Guru Dutt, Raj Khosla, Ritwik Ghatak, P Bhanumathi, Bhupen Hazarika and Salil Chowdhury by screening their memorable films.

The opening film of IFFI 2025 will be the Brazilian sci fi & fantasy feature film The Blue Trail. The film directed by Gabriel Mascaro has won the Silver Bear – Grand Jury Prize at the Berlin International Film Festival this year. In something special this edition, over 50 women filmmakers will have their films screened through the festival. There will also be over 50 films of debutant filmmakers being screened too.

Actors Aamir Khan, Bobby Deol & Anupam Kher will hold masterclasses for film enthusiasts and aspiring filmmakers & actors. Superstar Rajinikanth, who has completed 50 years of his cinematic journey will be felicitated at the closing ceremony of IFFI. The Jury for the International competition will be headed by filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The winners of the festival’s special awards will be also be felicitated at the closing ceremony.

Must Read: WATCH: Orry Slammed For Using Transphobic Slur ‘Chakka’ In Viral Video; Netizens Demand Apology