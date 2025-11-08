LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
election commission Afghanistan news Bengaluru Central Jail air quality index of delhi PAGASA storm warning Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 election commission Afghanistan news Bengaluru Central Jail air quality index of delhi PAGASA storm warning Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 election commission Afghanistan news Bengaluru Central Jail air quality index of delhi PAGASA storm warning Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 election commission Afghanistan news Bengaluru Central Jail air quality index of delhi PAGASA storm warning Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
election commission Afghanistan news Bengaluru Central Jail air quality index of delhi PAGASA storm warning Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 election commission Afghanistan news Bengaluru Central Jail air quality index of delhi PAGASA storm warning Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 election commission Afghanistan news Bengaluru Central Jail air quality index of delhi PAGASA storm warning Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 election commission Afghanistan news Bengaluru Central Jail air quality index of delhi PAGASA storm warning Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Rajinikanth To Be Felicitated, Women Filmmakers To Be Celebrated: Countdown Begins For IFFI 2025

Rajinikanth To Be Felicitated, Women Filmmakers To Be Celebrated: Countdown Begins For IFFI 2025

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025 will take place in Goa from November 20 to 28, featuring over 240 films, including 13 world and 44 Asian premieres. Japan will be the country in focus, with tributes to legendary filmmakers and special screenings celebrating global cinema.

Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: November 8, 2025 23:25:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rajinikanth To Be Felicitated, Women Filmmakers To Be Celebrated: Countdown Begins For IFFI 2025

The stage is set for IFFI 2025 which will be held in Goa from November 20th to November 28th, 2025. Over 240 films will be screened, 13 world premieres will be held along with 44 Asian premieres at the festival this year. The country in focus will be Japan and IFFI 2025 will also honour legendary filmmakers Guru Dutt, Raj Khosla, Ritwik Ghatak, P Bhanumathi, Bhupen Hazarika and Salil Chowdhury by screening their memorable films. 

The opening film of IFFI 2025 will be the Brazilian sci fi & fantasy feature film The Blue Trail. The film directed by Gabriel Mascaro has won the Silver Bear – Grand Jury Prize at the Berlin International Film Festival this year. In something special this edition, over 50 women filmmakers will have their films screened through the festival. There will also be over 50 films of debutant filmmakers being screened too. 

Actors Aamir Khan, Bobby Deol & Anupam Kher will hold masterclasses for film enthusiasts and aspiring filmmakers & actors.  Superstar Rajinikanth, who has completed 50 years of his cinematic journey will be felicitated at the closing ceremony of IFFI. The Jury for the International competition will be headed by filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The winners of the festival’s special awards will be also be felicitated at the closing ceremony.

Must Read: WATCH: Orry Slammed For Using Transphobic Slur ‘Chakka’ In Viral Video; Netizens Demand Apology

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 11:24 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: GoaIFFI 2025rajinikanth

RELATED News

Ranveer Singh Unveils Arjun Rampal’s Deadly Avatar: Meet The ‘Angel Of Death’ In Dhurandhar

Grammy 2026: From Anoushka Shankar’s Magic To Alam Khan’s Beats, Full List Of Indian-Origin Nominees Revealed!

WATCH: Orry Slammed For Using Transphobic Slur ‘Chakka’ In Viral Video; Netizens Demand Apology

Shraddha Kapoor Joins Disney’s ‘Zootopia 2’ To Voice This Character Judy Hopps In Hindi

Globe Trotter: How Much Is Priyanka Chopra Charging To Collaborate With SS Rajamouli And Mahesh Babu? The Number Will Shock You!

LATEST NEWS

Indian Women’s Cricket Team Star Richa Ghosh Appointed As DSP By West Bengal Government, Gets Rs 34 Lakh Cheque

Six Hotel Management Students Held For Ganja Use In Hyderabad Sent To De-addiction Centre

UP Shocker: 40-Year-Old Woman Dies After 14-Year-Old Fatally Attacks Her For Resisting Sexual Assault

Delhi Chokes, AQI Explodes Past 400 In Multiple Areas, Citizens Struggle To Breathe

UGC NET December 2025: Application Correction Window Opening Soon, Edit Form Before Deadline

PM Modi stresses legal literacy, calls technology key to inclusive justice system

Fact-Check: Viral Brahmapuri Tiger Attack Video Is AI-Generated, Officials Confirm

A Night of Glitz, Grace, and Gratitude: Dr. Shivani Mayekar Rao’s OTT-Themed Birthday Bash Dazzles Mumbai

‘Why Doesn’t He File A Complaint With EC?’: Rajnath Singh Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Theft’ Claim

Taliban Blasts Pakistan, Warns Of Deadly Consequences As Istanbul Peace Talks Collapse, ‘Don’t Test The Patience Of…’

Rajinikanth To Be Felicitated, Women Filmmakers To Be Celebrated: Countdown Begins For IFFI 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rajinikanth To Be Felicitated, Women Filmmakers To Be Celebrated: Countdown Begins For IFFI 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rajinikanth To Be Felicitated, Women Filmmakers To Be Celebrated: Countdown Begins For IFFI 2025
Rajinikanth To Be Felicitated, Women Filmmakers To Be Celebrated: Countdown Begins For IFFI 2025
Rajinikanth To Be Felicitated, Women Filmmakers To Be Celebrated: Countdown Begins For IFFI 2025
Rajinikanth To Be Felicitated, Women Filmmakers To Be Celebrated: Countdown Begins For IFFI 2025

QUICK LINKS