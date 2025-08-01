Home > Entertainment > Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ Trailer Launch Steals The Spotlight, Postpones ‘Love Insurance Kompany’ First Look

The steaming first look of Vignesh Shivan's Love Insurance Kompany featuring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty got overshadowed as Rajinikanth's Coolie trailer stole the show! Seven Screen Studio shared the news via Insta, Coolie mania overshadows all!

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 1, 2025 22:01:00 IST

The first look of the Tamil film ‘Love Insurance Kompany,’ directed by Vignesh Shivan, which stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, has been postponed. The makers announced the update on Friday, citing the audio and trailer launch of ‘Coolie,’ the upcoming Rajinikanth starrer, as the reason for the delay.

Seven Screen Studio, one of the production houses behind Love Insurance Kompany, shared the news on Instagram.
Their post read, “The #FirstPunch of #LoveInsuranceKompany will now land a little later due to Coolie audio & trailer launch. @wikkiofficial @nayanthara @pradeep_ranganathan @krithi.shetty_official @iam__sjsuryah.”



Produced by Nayanthara, ‘Love Insurance Kompany’ is expected to release later this year. The delay has caused a pinch of sadness among the audience.

The makers of the Rajinikanth starrer ‘Coolie’ earlier announced the trailer release date for the film, accompanied by a brand new poster. One of the most anticipated films of the year, ‘Coolie’, has already created a lot of buzz lately, leading to more excitement for the trailer. The official trailer for the much-anticipated film will be out on Saturday, August 2.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and made under the banner of Sun Pictures, ‘Coolie’ is an upcoming Tamil-language action thriller featuring the South superstar in the lead. With a powerful ensemble of actors in the main cast, the film will also mark the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan after nearly 30 years. ‘Coolie’ is set to hit theatres on August 14, coinciding with the release of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s ‘War 2.’

 (With Inputs from ANI)

Tags: CoolierajnikanthTamil cinematollywood

