Home > Entertainment > Rajnikanth's Coolie Day 1 Worldwide Collection: Storms Theatres, Eyes Biggest Tamil Movie Opening Ever!

Rajinikanth's Coolie exploded at the box office leaving War 2 far behind. Fans went berserk and flooded theatres. The buzz's mixed reviews along with Aamir's cameo got gossips hot, Is this Rajini's greatest blockbuster till now?

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 14, 2025 17:17:00 IST

Rajinikanth’s Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, released in theatres on 14 August 2025 with its box offices ablaze, grossing a whopping Rs 35.51 crore in India for all languages and the worldwide collection is expected to be  Rs 155-165 crore. The gangster action drama, produced by Sun Pictures, saw packed houses, especially in South India, celebrating the thronged occasion of the superstar’s entering into his 50th year in cinema. 

Unprecedented Occupancy in South India

As far as occupancy figures were concerned, Coolie was astoundingly dominant within Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka. As for Tamil occupancy, overall it stood at 81.95 %. In cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, Pondicherry, and Salem, the occupancies were highly close at 97 -99 % full.

Bengaluru led with 88 % , while Kochi and Trivandrum from Kerala managed with 84 % and 67%, respectively. The Telugu version of the film reached sky-high: 91.25%. This was evidence of Rajinikanth’s pan-South appeal. 

The Hindi markets opened on a slow note, with Mumbai reporting only 46% and NCR at 38.50%. Perhaps that has something to do with War 2. The festive Independence Day increased the excitement among fans, while videos with people dancing with posters, drowned in milk on social media, diverted the attention of many.

Record Breaking Advance Bookings

The film’s pre-release excitement translated into record-breaking advance bookings, estimated to net ₹108 crore globally, including ₹50 crore from India and ₹58 crore overseas. Tamil Nadu alone contributed over ₹27 crore in bookings while North America boasted of Coolie as the first Tamil film to exceed $2 million in premiere pre-sales.

This broke the record previously held by Leo (₹100 crore) and placed Coolie for an opening day beyond ₹150 crore, an achievement that would mark all-time biggest opener. Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, and Aamir Khan in a cameo were part of the star-studded cast, fuelling expectations.

Mixed Reviews Awaiting High Hopes

At the box office, Coolie shone bright like a diamond, but critics reviews were mixed. Fans took X to rave about Rajinikanth’s “vintage swag” and what they characterised as Anirudh Ravichander’s pulsating score, which they dubbed a “mass tsunami.” And North India is going crazy over Coolie.

While some audience criticised the second half for being too stretched out. Many found Lokesh Kanagaraj’s direction uneven and called this his “weakest” film yet. Still, the action-drama created buzz in theatres with the Rajinikanth charm and set the pace for a blockbuster weekend.

Also Read: Coolie X Review: Rajinikanth’s De-Aging Gets Thumbs Up, Fans Say 1000 Crore Loading But Isn’t Impressed With Aamir Khan’s Cameo

Tags: CoolieCOOLIE COLLECTIONCoolie Reviewrajnikanth

