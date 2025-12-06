LIVE TV
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Leaked Online Within Hours of Release, But Watching It Illegally Could Land You in Legal Trouble

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar leaked online within hours of its theatrical release on December 5, 2025, with HD pirated copies circulating across multiple illegal sites. The leak has raised concerns over potential box office impact and warned viewers of risks including malware, data theft, and legal consequences associated with privacy.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 6, 2025 17:08:40 IST

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar leaked online within hours of release on December 5, 2025, with reportedly pirated copies rapidly circulating across illegal websites in multiple resolutions from 240p to full HD 1980p. The sudden leaks have sparked worry not just for its box office prospects but also for viewers, as piracy remains a persistent issue despite ongoing government crackdowns. With illegal copies now circulating online, concerns are rising over how this could affect the film’s box office performance. 

What Happens When You Watch a Movie From an Illegal Source?

Industry professionals warn that consuming pirated films causes serious damage. It undermines the hard work of directors, actors, and technicians who spend months or even years bringing a project to life, as illegal streaming cuts into revenue and reduces box office earnings. In addition, pirated links frequently contain malware or viruses that can harm devices and put users’ personal information at risk. 

By refusing to download or watch pirated content, viewers not only protect their own data but also contribute to supporting filmmakers and improving the overall quality of cinematic releases. 

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Box Office Collection 

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar opened in theatres with a massive start. Aditya Dhar’s movie had already collected Rs 17,44 crore net, nearly crossing early trade expectations of Rs 15-18 crore. Experts believe that by the end of the first day, the box office total could easily push past Rs 20 crore. 

Dhurandhar Story 

Dhurandhar is a gritty spy-action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar. The movie unfolds against a backdrop of real-life inspired events, including the 1999 hijacking and the 2001 Parliament attack, using these incidents to frame a larger story of espionage, undercover operations, and covert warfare. 

The core plot revolves around a daring mission by Indian intelligence to dismantle a powerful terrorist network operating from Pakistan, which includes underworld gangs, terror outfits, and their political backing. 

Dhurandhar Cast 

Hamza Ali Mazari is played by Ranveer Singh, who is not a regular soldier. The Indian Intelligence (IB) Chief is portrayed by R. Madhavan to go undercover in Pakistan. Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun are key cast members.

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 5:08 PM IST
QUICK LINKS