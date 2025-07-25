Home > Entertainment > Resident Alien Cancelled: Season Four Marks The End Of Sci-Fi Comedy

Has USA Network pulled the plug on Resident Alien too soon? The Alan Tudyk-led sci-fi comedy, now in its fourth season, faces cancellation as its finale looms on August 8. Will the show's ending leave fans craving more or is this truly the end of an era?

The comedy drama ‘Resident Alien’, which stars Alan Tudyk in the lead role, has been cancelled at USA Network ahead of its ongoing season finale episode, reported Variety.

The sci-fi series first debuted in 2021 on Syfy but moved to USA after three seasons. ‘Resident Alien’ premiered on its second network in June with the start of Season 4, reported Variety. While the series’ fate has already been decided, USA is set to air the final three episodes on their originally slated dates in the coming weeks, reported Variety. “I knew going into it that this was likely going to be our final season,” series creator and showrunner Chris Sheridan told TV Insider, as quoted by Variety.

“Creatively, that was exciting because I knew we could spend the time wrapping up some storylines and driving toward an ending. I’m so proud of how good Season 4 is and especially proud that we were able to finish as strongly as we did, with a finale that is probably my favorite episode of the series,” added Sheridan as quoted by the outlet, reprted Variety.

Sheridan also promised that the Season 4 finale gives the series “a very satisfying ending while also leaving the door cracked open for any future this world may have. I can’t wait for everyone to see it,” as quoted by Variety. Alan Tudyk stars in “Resident Alien” as an extra-terrestrial that has crash-landed on Earth with a mission to wipe out mankind. But, after stealing a small-town physician’s identity, he starts to develop an affinity for Earthlings.

The cast also includes Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Elizabeth Bowen, Judah Prehn and Meredith Garretson. ‘Resident Alien’ series finale is slated for August 8.

