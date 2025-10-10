LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 Crushes Saiyaara, Becomes 2025's Second Biggest Blockbuster

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 Crushes Saiyaara, Becomes 2025’s Second Biggest Blockbuster

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 becomes the 2nd highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, surpassing Saiyaara. Its pan-India release, rooted in folklore and mythology, captivated audiences across languages, proving that compelling cultural narratives drive box office success.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 10, 2025 11:54:58 IST

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 Crushes Saiyaara, Becomes 2025’s Second Biggest Blockbuster

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is a mythological epic directed by Rishab Shetty that has delivered a box office thunderclap taking the second highest Indian film gross in 2025 during a spectacular run that rendered industry analysts stunned.

It has beaten the impressive domestic collections of the earlier romantic drama hit, Saiyaaraa, which starred Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, emphatically. All this was achieved within just over a period of a week, which underlines the growing strength of pan-India cinema in rich cultural narratives.

Box Office Domination 

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 proved its all-India popularity from day one, as it registered one of the highest opening day figures of the year. By the end of its extended first week, the film’s collection in India had passed the impressive lifetime haul of Saiyaara, which had emerged as an unexpected major hit in the earlier year. I

ts strength lay in being released in several languages-Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam-stating a really great multi-lingual release strategy to tap the market of different regional towns simultaneously. Unprecedented early positive word-of-mouth translated into consistent footfalls for the film to achieve heavyweight weekday numbers hardly seen in the post-pandemic times.

Cultural Narrative Triumph 

The immense success of the prequel, set a thousand years before the original Kantara, proves that a deep connection to local folklore and mythology resonates far and wide with the Indian audience beyond language.

Rishab Shetty directed and lead-acted in the film, fashioning an intensely visceral cinematic experience. Its juxtaposition of high production values given a relatively easy time to achieve amidst the other pan-Indian gargantuan contenders with an engaging story throbbing with spirituality has been appreciated far and wide.

Phenomenal euphoria thus substantiates the cultural phenomenon status, further taking into account that it is finally content that is always the true king of the box office.

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 11:54 AM IST
QUICK LINKS