Ruchi Gujjar Accuses Producer Karan Singh Chauhan of ₹24 Lakh Fraud, Confronts Him Publicly

Actress and model Ruchi Gujjar has stirred the entertainment industry with her fearless, public clash with producer Karan Singh Chauhan.

What happened at a film premiere in Mumbai wasn’t just another publicity stunt, it was the climax of what Ruchi asserts is a lengthy, unresolved financial fraud case. Her behavior has now initiated legal inquiries and sparked a wider dialogue on trust within the film industry.

Ruchi Gujjar’s Fraud Allegation and Financial Path

The Claim:

Ruchi Gujjar has charged producer Karan Singh Chauhan (known as Karan Singh or Man Singh) with defrauding her of ₹23 to ₹24 lakh. She alleges he took the funds by pretending to co-produce a Hindi television series that was never created. She stated that the money was redirected to the film So Long Valley.

Payment Timeline:

From July 2023 to January 2024, Ruchi made several transfers amounting to around ₹24 lakh from her business, SR Event and Entertainment, into accounts associated with Chauhan’s company, K Studios. No effort was ever initiated on the expected serial.

Public Dispute and Judicial Proceedings

Altercation at Premiere:

On July 25, 2025, during the Mumbai premiere of So Long Valley, Ruchi faced off with Chauhan, struck him, and tossed her sandal an event recorded on video and extensively circulated online.

Legal Action:

One day prior, on July 24, she lodged an FIR at the Oshiwara police station, alleging fraud, criminal breach of trust, and harassment. She provided bank statements, transaction information, and call records as proof.

Wider Response:

Although Chauhan’s team labeled the act a “publicity stunt,” investigations by the police are in progress. The case has renewed worries regarding transparency in film funding and the exploitation of emerging talents in the sector.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Joins Elite Global List Of 90+ Women Redefining Culture, Power, And Influence Across The World Stage