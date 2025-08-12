Rupali Ganguly Gives It Back To Trolls After Getting Accused Of Eating Beef, Calls Herself ‘A Proud Vegetarian’

Not long after Rupali Ganguly jumped on X (yeah, Twitter, but whatever) to call out the Supreme Court’s new order about relocating stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters, the internet did what it does best: someone fired back.

This user basically tore into Rupali, telling her she shouldn’t speak up for stray dogs if she’s eating chicken, mutton, beef, or fish.

According to them, if you love animals, you gotta love ’em all. And if you’re really about that stray dog life, why not visit shelters every day, start your own, or adopt a dozen dogs? Oh, and they threw in a pretty nasty remark about people waiting for their family to get rabies before they stop “barking.”

Rupali Ganguly gets accused of eating beef, chicken and fish

Rupali didn’t just let that slide. She responded, clearing up that she’s a vegetarian, actually. She said she feeds and looks after homeless animals every single day—they’re vaccinated, sterilized, the whole deal.

She supports shelters and gaushalas all over India, not just in her city. No fancy dogs at her place either, just four indie pups. Her kid’s grown up around strays, and she swears even unfamiliar dogs have shown him more loyalty and protection than most humans. Her take: “This earth belongs to all of us.” Simple as that.

I feed the homeless animals on a daily basis … every animal I feed has been regularly vaccinated and sterilized…. I support animal shelters and gaushalas … not only in my city but all over India … m a proud vegetarian… and I support the homeless fur babies …. I donot have a… https://t.co/7yaRcJ2Qsi — Rupali Ganguly (@TheRupali) August 12, 2025

About that Supreme Court order—Rupali’s got issues. She posted a long note saying that moving strays to shelters isn’t compassion, it’s exile.

In her words, dogs are part of our tradition—they guard temples, protect shops, stand watch outside homes, and keep thieves at bay. Take them away and it’s like turning off your fire alarm before the fire starts. She thinks shipping them off to shelters strips them of their place in our culture and safety net. Instead of exile, she says, let’s vaccinate and care for them right where they are.

Supreme Court’s order on stray dogs

So, what did the Supreme Court say? On Monday, the court ordered every stray dog in Delhi and the NCR to be rounded up in eight weeks and sent to special shelters. Once a dog’s caught, that’s it, no going back to the streets. The order came down from Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan in response to all the recent stray dog attack headlines.

They didn’t pull punches, either—anyone obstructing the authorities will be hit with contempt of court. Plus, Delhi-NCR is getting a new helpline to report dog bites, and if a call comes in, the dog in question must be captured within four hours.