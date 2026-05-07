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Home > Entertainment News > Sanjay Kapur’s Estate Rift Heads To Mediation As SC Urges Peace; Ex-CJI Chandrachud Steps In Amid Family Trust Battle

Sanjay Kapur’s Estate Rift Heads To Mediation As SC Urges Peace; Ex-CJI Chandrachud Steps In Amid Family Trust Battle

The Supreme Court has urged Priya Kapur and Rani Kapur to settle the Sanjay Kapoor estate dispute through mediation led by former CJI DY Chandrachud. Rani Kapur is challenging her exclusion from the family trust as the court seeks a private resolution to avoid a prolonged public battle.

Supreme Court Pushes Mediation in Sanjay Kapoor Estate Dispute, DY Chandrachud to Lead Settlement Talks
Supreme Court Pushes Mediation in Sanjay Kapoor Estate Dispute, DY Chandrachud to Lead Settlement Talks

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-07 13:54 IST

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Sanjay Kapur’s Estate Rift Heads To Mediation As SC Urges Peace; Ex-CJI Chandrachud Steps In Amid Family Trust Battle

The high-profile estate dispute between Sanjay Kapoor’s family has reached a new phase as the parties now proceed to mediation following their previous courtroom battles. The Supreme Court pressured Priya Kapur and Rani Kapur, Sanjay’s widow and his mother, respectively, to begin settlement negotiations because the court wanted to prevent a lengthy public dispute. The main source of conflict exists because Rani Kapur has been excluded from the family trust, which she has fought against. The Supreme Court requested former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud to serve as mediator because of the delicate nature of family relationships involved in the case. The judicial system wants to safeguard the family members’ remaining privacy and dignity through this intervention, which supports the court’s warning that people should not create complications that turn into public entertainment.

Court Steps In as DY Chandrachud Leads Mediation Talks

The former chief justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud, will act as a neutral mediator in the Kapur estate case and alter the legal trajectory of the case. The Supreme Court aims to detain the case from a permanent public record by removing the “entertainment” aspect that many people equate with the court fighting over a rich inheritance through the use of expert alternative dispute resolution (ADR) procedures.

Private Mediation Aims to Resolve Kapur Family Trust Dispute Peacefully

Managing a family trust allows the most complex trust issues to be ventilated in a private forum, by reference to academic research, and with a court appointed legal expert tasked with ensuring that the discussion is kept on track. In utilizing such a mechanism, the parties indicate that they want to be able to work together again, rather than crossing swords in court, thus suggesting a willingness on all sides to reach a private accommodation.

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Family Trust Dispute is about fair share and inheritance rights.

The core of the conflict is inclusion versus discrimination. Rani Kapur has chosen to wade into the trust of the West Sanjay Kapoor trust as part of the lawsuit since a lack of her presence violates the family legacy. The negotiations will likely focus on reaching a settlement between the present approach of running the estate by Priya Kapur and a demand by Rani for equitable compensation to her based on her contributions.

Mediation Seeks Private and Peaceful Solution to Kapoor Family Inheritance Row

By going through mediation, which serves to stop accusations from spreading in society, the parties will create a new way of succession that keeps to the wishes of the dead and keeps his most significant family members happy. The private settlement will set up a system in which rich families can deal with inheritance disputes by combining empathetic solutions and precise legal methods.

Also Read: Shots Fired Near Kapil Sharma’s Canada Cafe; Fourth Attack Sparks Fear As Gang Warns Him To ‘Fall in Line’

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Tags: DY ChandrachudPriya KapurRani KapurSanjay KapoorSanjay Kapoor estate disputesupreme court

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Sanjay Kapur’s Estate Rift Heads To Mediation As SC Urges Peace; Ex-CJI Chandrachud Steps In Amid Family Trust Battle

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Sanjay Kapur’s Estate Rift Heads To Mediation As SC Urges Peace; Ex-CJI Chandrachud Steps In Amid Family Trust Battle

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Sanjay Kapur’s Estate Rift Heads To Mediation As SC Urges Peace; Ex-CJI Chandrachud Steps In Amid Family Trust Battle
Sanjay Kapur’s Estate Rift Heads To Mediation As SC Urges Peace; Ex-CJI Chandrachud Steps In Amid Family Trust Battle
Sanjay Kapur’s Estate Rift Heads To Mediation As SC Urges Peace; Ex-CJI Chandrachud Steps In Amid Family Trust Battle
Sanjay Kapur’s Estate Rift Heads To Mediation As SC Urges Peace; Ex-CJI Chandrachud Steps In Amid Family Trust Battle

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