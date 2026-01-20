LIVE TV
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War' On-Set Pictures Leak: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Looks Spark Online Reactions; Netizens Say 'Wig Look So Disconnected'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’ On-Set Pictures Leak: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt’s Looks Spark Online Reactions; Netizens Say ‘Wig Look So Disconnected’

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to reunite on screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War. The project has recently made headlines after on-set pictures from the shoot surfaced online, triggering widespread discussion among fans and film watchers.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’ On-Set Pictures Leak: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt’s Looks Spark Online Reactions (Picture Credits: Instagram, Reddit)
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’ On-Set Pictures Leak: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt’s Looks Spark Online Reactions (Picture Credits: Instagram, Reddit)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 20, 2026 11:18:34 IST

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’ On-Set Pictures Leak: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt’s Looks Spark Online Reactions; Netizens Say ‘Wig Look So Disconnected’

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to reunite on screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War. The project has recently made headlines after on-set pictures from the shoot surfaced online, triggering widespread discussion among fans and film watchers. While earlier reports hinted at a possible delay in the film’s release, those claims have now been dismissed, though an official release date is yet to be announced.

Leaked On-Set Pictures Go Viral

Entertainment portal shared the leaked photographs, which feature Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on set along with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and choreographer Ganesh Acharya. In the images, Ranbir is seen in a blue shirt and black trousers, sporting a clean-shaven look with a moustache, while Alia appears in a jumpsuit with voluminous, puffed hair.

Love & War on-set pictures (Ranbir, Alia, SLB, Ganesh Acharya):
byu/Interesting-Take781 inBollyBlindsNGossip

The visuals have drawn attention for their classic, old-era cinematic aesthetic, with many fans noting Bhansali’s signature period-style detailing.

Online Reactions Focus On Alia’s Look

As the pictures spread across social media, a Reddit thread titled “Love & War on-set pictures (Ranbir, Alia, SLB, Ganesh Acharya)” saw users dissecting the actors’ appearances. Several comments focused on Alia Bhatt’s hairstyle, with one user asking, “Is that wig of Alia’s supposed to look so disconnected?”

Others questioned the timing of the leak, suggesting it could be a publicity move amid recent release-date rumours. A user commented that the images appeared to be a PR-driven leak, while another joked about frequent leaks gradually revealing the entire film.

Release Still Planned For 2026

Earlier speculation had suggested that Love & War might be pushed to 2027, possibly to avoid clashing with the release of Ramayana in 2026. However, those reports have now been debunked.

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 11:18 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’ On-Set Pictures Leak: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt’s Looks Spark Online Reactions; Netizens Say ‘Wig Look So Disconnected’

