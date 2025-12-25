LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump Bus Fire latest india news Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump Bus Fire latest india news Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump Bus Fire latest india news Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump Bus Fire
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest india news Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump Bus Fire latest india news Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump Bus Fire latest india news Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump Bus Fire latest india news Al Hind Air bangladesh Cricket amazon web services IVF donald trump Bus Fire
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Sarvam Maya’ X Review: ‘Nivin Pauly Makes Solid Comeback’, Aju Varghese Shines With Good Comic Timing | Watch Netizens’ Reaction

‘Sarvam Maya’ X Review: ‘Nivin Pauly Makes Solid Comeback’, Aju Varghese Shines With Good Comic Timing | Watch Netizens’ Reaction

Sarvam maya nivin pauly movie review: Actor Nivin Pauly’s latest Malayalam release Sarvam Maya has opened to largely positive reactions on social media, with audiences welcoming his return to light-hearted, feel-good comedy, a genre many associate with his strongest performances.

'Sarvam Maya' X Review: ‘Nivin Pauly Makes Solid Comeback’, Aju Varghese Shines With Good Comic Timing | Watch Netizens' Reaction (Pic Credits: Reddit)
'Sarvam Maya' X Review: ‘Nivin Pauly Makes Solid Comeback’, Aju Varghese Shines With Good Comic Timing | Watch Netizens' Reaction (Pic Credits: Reddit)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: December 25, 2025 16:06:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Sarvam Maya’ X Review: ‘Nivin Pauly Makes Solid Comeback’, Aju Varghese Shines With Good Comic Timing | Watch Netizens’ Reaction

Sarvam maya nivin pauly movie review: Actor Nivin Pauly’s latest Malayalam release Sarvam Maya has opened to largely positive reactions on social media, with audiences welcoming his return to light-hearted, feel-good comedy, a genre many associate with his strongest performances.

You Might Be Interested In

Written and directed by Akhil Sathyan, the film also stars Aju Varghese, marking another collaboration that fans had been keen to watch. Soon after its theatrical release, viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their early impressions, praising the film’s humour, performances and nostalgic tone.

‘Pleasant And Breezy’: Viewers Praise Humour

Several early reactions described Sarvam Maya as an easy, enjoyable watch that doesn’t rely on forced comedy. One viewer called it a “pleasant, breezy film where the humour works big-time,” adding that Nivin Pauly’s comic timing and charm form the soul of the movie. The review also suggested the film could perform well at the box office.

You Might Be Interested In

Many fans noted that the film reminded them of Nivin Pauly’s earlier successful outings, calling it his most enjoyable performance in recent years.

Watch Netizens’ Reaction

Nivin Pauly–Aju Varghese Combo Strikes A Chord

Audience reactions repeatedly highlighted the on-screen chemistry between Nivin Pauly and Aju Varghese as a major strength. Viewers said the duo brings warmth and humour to several scenes, enhancing the film’s feel-good appeal.

One review noted that while Pachuvum Albutha Vilakkum remains Akhil Sathyan’s best work for some, Sarvam Maya still delivers consistent smiles and laughter. Another viewer praised Riya Shibu, calling her scenes with Nivin Pauly a pleasant surprise.

Overall, early audience feedback suggests Sarvam Maya succeeds as a light, entertaining watch, driven by performances, humour and a comforting narrative tone that fans were hoping to see from Nivin Pauly’s return to comedy. 

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan to Appear in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2? Mithun Chakraborty Drops Big Hint on SRK’s Role, Fans Go Wild

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 4:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

From Panchayat 3 To Maamla Legal Hai: Check Out These 6 Best Web Series To Binge-Watch

‘Mark’ X Review: Kichcha Sudeep’s Power-Packed Intro Wins Fans, But Routine Screenplay Leaves Audiences Divided

Stranger Things 5 Vol 2: When Will It Release On Netflix In India? Exact Date, Time And What to Expect

Tu Meri Main Tera X Review: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Chemistry Sparks Debate, Is Film Truly Paisa Vasool Or Barbaad?

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ Box Office Collection Day 6: James Cameron’s Sci-Fi Stays Steady, Can’t Shake Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

LATEST NEWS

‘Sarvam Maya’ X Review: ‘Nivin Pauly Makes Solid Comeback’, Aju Varghese Shines With Good Comic Timing | Watch Netizens’ Reaction

2026 Bajaj Pulsar Gets A Makeover With LED Headlamp, New Colours and Fresh Graphics But Here’s How Much It Will Cost You

Who Was Ganesh Uikey? Most Wanted Maoist Leader With Rs. 1 Crore On His Head Shot Dead In Odisha

‘This Isn’t Net Practice’: Former India Spinner Reacts To Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Notching Up Centuries In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Affordable Homestay Near Dwarka Mor Metro Station – Garvik Stay

Big Breakthrough For Bangladesh, Scientists Discover Ancient Hidden Treasure That Could Save Millions

Top Maoist Leader Ganesh Uikey With Rs. 1 Crore Bounty On His Head Killed During BSF-CRPF Operation In Odisha

AGEL Tops Global Green Utilities Rankings In Climate Push: UK Based Energy Intelligence

‘Huge Applause For Vaibhav Suryavanshi But It’s Not…’: R Ashwin’s Blunt Take After The Teenager Hits 190 Against Arunachal Pradesh In Vijay Hazare Trophy

China Hits Back At US’ Pentagon Report, Says India Ties Based On Long-Term Strategic View, Rejects ‘Distortion’

‘Sarvam Maya’ X Review: ‘Nivin Pauly Makes Solid Comeback’, Aju Varghese Shines With Good Comic Timing | Watch Netizens’ Reaction

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Sarvam Maya’ X Review: ‘Nivin Pauly Makes Solid Comeback’, Aju Varghese Shines With Good Comic Timing | Watch Netizens’ Reaction

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Sarvam Maya’ X Review: ‘Nivin Pauly Makes Solid Comeback’, Aju Varghese Shines With Good Comic Timing | Watch Netizens’ Reaction
‘Sarvam Maya’ X Review: ‘Nivin Pauly Makes Solid Comeback’, Aju Varghese Shines With Good Comic Timing | Watch Netizens’ Reaction
‘Sarvam Maya’ X Review: ‘Nivin Pauly Makes Solid Comeback’, Aju Varghese Shines With Good Comic Timing | Watch Netizens’ Reaction
‘Sarvam Maya’ X Review: ‘Nivin Pauly Makes Solid Comeback’, Aju Varghese Shines With Good Comic Timing | Watch Netizens’ Reaction

QUICK LINKS