‘Sarvam Maya’ X Review: ‘Nivin Pauly Makes Solid Comeback’, Aju Varghese Shines With Good Comic Timing | Watch Netizens’ Reaction

Sarvam maya nivin pauly movie review: Actor Nivin Pauly’s latest Malayalam release Sarvam Maya has opened to largely positive reactions on social media, with audiences welcoming his return to light-hearted, feel-good comedy, a genre many associate with his strongest performances.

Written and directed by Akhil Sathyan, the film also stars Aju Varghese, marking another collaboration that fans had been keen to watch. Soon after its theatrical release, viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their early impressions, praising the film’s humour, performances and nostalgic tone.

‘Pleasant And Breezy’: Viewers Praise Humour

Several early reactions described Sarvam Maya as an easy, enjoyable watch that doesn’t rely on forced comedy. One viewer called it a “pleasant, breezy film where the humour works big-time,” adding that Nivin Pauly’s comic timing and charm form the soul of the movie. The review also suggested the film could perform well at the box office.

Many fans noted that the film reminded them of Nivin Pauly’s earlier successful outings, calling it his most enjoyable performance in recent years.

Watch Netizens’ Reaction

Nivin Pauly–Aju Varghese Combo Strikes A Chord

Audience reactions repeatedly highlighted the on-screen chemistry between Nivin Pauly and Aju Varghese as a major strength. Viewers said the duo brings warmth and humour to several scenes, enhancing the film’s feel-good appeal.

One review noted that while Pachuvum Albutha Vilakkum remains Akhil Sathyan’s best work for some, Sarvam Maya still delivers consistent smiles and laughter. Another viewer praised Riya Shibu, calling her scenes with Nivin Pauly a pleasant surprise.

Overall, early audience feedback suggests Sarvam Maya succeeds as a light, entertaining watch, driven by performances, humour and a comforting narrative tone that fans were hoping to see from Nivin Pauly’s return to comedy.

