Shahid Kapoor Hits the Pitch at Lord’s, Mira Rajput Cheers Him On

The actor, known for his fitness and love for sports, seemed thrilled to take the field in a friendly match and had a special cheerleader in the stands, his wife, Mira Rajput.

The ‘Jab We Met’ actor took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to share pictures from his cricket outing. Dressed in full cricket gear, including a white jersey and proper shoes, Shahid looked ready for the pitch. His excitement was clearly visible in the photos.

One of the images showed Shahid standing proudly with Mira, who was dressed in white and cheered for her husband from the stands.

Shahid captioned his post with a short but happy message: “What a day!”

Take a lookOn the work front, Shahid was last seen in ‘Deva.’ In the film, Shahid plays ACP Dev Ambre, a police officer who loses his memory while investigating his best friend’s murder. The film also starred Pooja Hegde, who played the female lead, a reporter and Dev’s love interest. Deva hit theatres on January 31.

