Shahid Kapoor’s O’ Romeo Faces Legal Hurdle Before Release; Gangster Hussain Ustara’s Daughter Seeks Stay Over ‘False Portrayal’

Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film O’ Romeo has landed in legal trouble just days before its scheduled release. Sanober Shaikh, daughter of late gangster Hussain Ustara, has filed a suit seeking to restrain the film’s release, alleging it falsely portrays her father’s life.

Daughter of Gangster Hussain Ustara Files Legal Suit

The petition, filed by advocate DV Saroj, targets producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director Vishal Bhardwaj, and the author of the book from which the film is reportedly adapted. Shaikh claims that the movie is based on her father, Hussain Ustara, who she insists was not a gangster but a journalist and government informant.

Court Plea Seeks Pre-Screening and Report

Sanober Shaikh has requested the Mumbai Sessions Court for a pre-screening of O’ Romeo and the appointment of a court commissioner or any other authorized person to submit a report on the film before the court. The legal move comes amid fears that the film could harm her family’s reputation and safety.

Allegations of False Portrayal

According to the suit, while official records describe Ustara as a police asset, the trailer of O’ Romeo presents him as a gangster. Shaikh asserts that her father assisted the Mumbai Police and the Intelligence Bureau in preventing criminal activities across India, putting his life at constant risk. She cited a letter dated August 4, 1994, showing police approval for a bulletproof jacket due to these threats.

Hussain Ustara’s Life and Death

The suit details that Ustara had defied the D-Company and was considered a threat by Dawood Ibrahim’s network. It alleges that his murder on September 11, 1998, was orchestrated by Dawood Ibrahim’s close associates, including Chhota Shakeel.

Ustara was reportedly supplying critical intelligence to the Mumbai Police against the D-Company, making him a target.

Reference to Real-Life Sources

The legal filing also refers to social media interviews of former Mumbai Police encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, who stated that while the film claims to be fictional, its narrative is inspired by Hussain Ustara’s real-life story.

O’ Romeo Film Release Schedule

O’ Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor alongside Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey, and Tamannaah Bhatia, is set to release on February 13, 2026. The film is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

The Mumbai Sessions Court is scheduled to hear the case on February 6, just a week before the film hits theaters.

