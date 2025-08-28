LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Shilpa Shirodkar Returns In Telugu Film Jatadhara, First Look Reveals Greed-Driven Powerful Character

Veteran actress Shilpa Shirodkar returns after 30 years with a powerful role in Telugu film Jatadhara. Playing Shobha, a greed-consumed character who embraces dark tantric powers, Shirodkar marks a bold transformation in her acting journey with a dramatic and mystical first look

Shilpa Shirodkar stuns in dark, greed-fueled comeback role in Jatadhara (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 28, 2025 18:22:21 IST

A long break later veteran actress Shilpa Shirodkar is poised to make a bold comeback to the screens with a powerful performance in the Telugu film industry. The first glimpse of her much-hyped movie Jatadhara has been revealed and it is a far cry when compared to the roles that she is accustomed to. Shirodkar is Shobha, a character with a single flaw that is not a material world but with an all-consuming, visceral greed that goes all the way to the dark side.

The poster can be described as a ghostly scene: the girl sits before a religious fire, encircled by ritual skulls and offerings, her face filled with both savage, intense and free power. Not only has this appearance shocked viewers, but it has also marked a fresh vigorous shift on the part of the actress as she enters into a mythical-supernatural thriller wherein the greed of her character turns into a dark power.



A Powerful Character Arising from Greed

The reason why Shilpa Shirodkar as Shobha in Jatadhara is notable is because of the ambitious plot of the film. The character is presented as a yogini whose acquisition of wealth has turned into a skill of tantric magic, and this attributes her as a strong antagonist. Her contribution is not a supporting role, she is a pillar of the conflict of the movie, opposing the main character who symbolizes sacrifice and justice.

According to the filmmakers, the main element of the character of Shobha is her greed, and the initial glance is a successful attempt to demonstrate her as a woman who has chosen the path of darkness, being willing to go as far as to take advantage of it.

A New Chapter for the Veteran Actress

In the case of Shilpa Shirodkar, Jatadhara is a great milestone. This is her first feature film in more than 30 years, and her first Telugu film. The position of Shobha gives her a chance to present an intricate and strong piece of acting. It is a pan-Indian film, thus guaranteeing that the performance of Shirodkar will be enjoyed by many people. T

The fact that her comeback was so tough and dramatic is a testimony to her wish to venture into the new film worlds and test herself as a filmmaker.

