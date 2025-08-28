LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Hamnet: Chloé Zhao's Powerful New Film Gets Official Teaser, A Story You Can't Miss!

Hamnet: Chloé Zhao’s Powerful New Film Gets Official Teaser, A Story You Can’t Miss!

Hamnet explores Shakespeare’s grief over his son’s death with raw performances by Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal. Directed by Chloé Zhao, set during the Black Plague, it brings history to life with emotion and detail.

Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal Carry the Grief of Hamnet (Photo: Youtube)
Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal Carry the Grief of Hamnet (Photo: Youtube)

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 28, 2025 15:48:50 IST

Chloé Zhao is the genius who made Nomadland and now is back with a new film called Hamnet. It’s not your usual Shakespeare biopic. Instead it is the story of him and  about his wife, Agnes, and the horrible loss she goes through when their kid, Hamnet, dies young.

Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal Carry the Grief of Hamnet

The pain that might’ve affected the both of them is what the movie is about. Hamlet is one of Shakespeare’s most famous play. That alone makes it feel super personal and raw.

Agnes is played by Jessie Buckley, and Paul Mescal is Shakespeare. These two are the heart and soul of the movie. Buckley’s performance is supposed to feel like  real grief, real love, real anger. You get the sense Agnes wasn’t just some shadow behind Shakespeare but a strong woman who carried all the pain on her shoulders. And Mescal? He’s not some person you can’t read, it’s the person who is grieving the loss of a child.

Chloé Zhao Rebuilds Shakespeare’s World in the Time of Plague

The movie’s set during the Black Plague, so the world is darker,  but still alive, full of nature and life trying to break through. Zhao did actually built a mini version of the Globe Theatre to give it that lived-in feel. It’s not just about history, it’s about feeling the love, hurt and most importantly the Dirt.

Spielberg and Mendes are producing it, which tells you this is not random cinema, it’s much deeper than it looks. It’s coming to theaters in late 2025 and will probably hit you right in the gut.

In the end,  Hamnet isn’t just a story about Shakespeare or history, it’s about heartbreak, love, and how sometimes the darkest moments create the most powerful form of art. It’s gonna hurt, but in the best way possible.

