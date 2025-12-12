Single Papa Web Series Review: Kunal Kemmu’s New Netflix Release Is Breezy With Clever Writing But Fans Might Not Agree

Single Papa, directed by Shashank Khaitan, Hitesh Kewalya, and Neeraj Udhwani, landed on Netflix on December 12. The cast is packed: Kunal Kemmu, Manoj Pahwa, Ayesha Raza, Prajakta Koli, Suhail Nayyar, Neha Dhupia, and Dayanand Shetty.

Honestly, this show feels sharp and breezy, always ready with a good joke, but it sneaks in an important message about single fathers, too. You get the laughs, sure, but there’s real heart in there; it just doesn’t beat you over the head with it.

Single Papa Web Series Review

The story follows the wealthy Gehlot family in Gurgaon, zooming in on a single guy who wants to adopt a child. The premise sounds heavy, but the series keeps things light and watchable.

Six episodes. Not a minute wasted. The writing is clever, and the direction by Khaitan, Kewalya, and Udhwani stays confident and tight. It’s easy to binge you barely notice the time fly by.

The cast really holds it all together. Kunal Kemmu plays Gaurav, a guy dead set on becoming a dad, and he just owns the role. His comic timing makes the character warm and believable. Manoj Pahwa, as always, brings a strong presence and nails every scene he’s in.

Prajakta Koli’s performance feels relatable, especially for younger viewers. Ayesha Raza, with her spot-on ‘English’ accent, fits her part perfectly.

In the supporting lineup, Suhail Nayyar stands out as Gaurav’s quirky friend, and Dayanand Shetty’s softer side in his scenes with the baby is genuinely sweet. You end up rooting for all of them.

What fans have to say about Kunal Kemmu’s Single Papa?

ALSO READ: ‘I Have Always Been Battling The….’ Karan Johar Once Slammed Ozempic Rumours, Shared THIS Secret Diet After Trolls Attacked Him Over His Drastic Weight Loss