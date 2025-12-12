LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Single Papa Web Series Review: Kunal Kemmu’s New Netflix Release Is Breezy With Clever Writing But Fans Might Not Agree

Single Papa Web Series Review: Kunal Kemmu’s New Netflix Release Is Breezy With Clever Writing But Fans Might Not Agree

Netflix’s Single Papa, starring Kunal Kemmu and a stellar ensemble, delivers a sharp, humorous yet heartfelt take on single fatherhood. With six tightly written episodes and confident direction, the series balances emotion and comedy, making it an easy, entertaining binge-watch.

Single Papa Review (PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)
Single Papa Review (PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: December 12, 2025 16:56:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Single Papa Web Series Review: Kunal Kemmu’s New Netflix Release Is Breezy With Clever Writing But Fans Might Not Agree

Single Papa, directed by Shashank Khaitan, Hitesh Kewalya, and Neeraj Udhwani, landed on Netflix on December 12. The cast is packed: Kunal Kemmu, Manoj Pahwa, Ayesha Raza, Prajakta Koli, Suhail Nayyar, Neha Dhupia, and Dayanand Shetty. 

Honestly, this show feels sharp and breezy, always ready with a good joke, but it sneaks in an important message about single fathers, too. You get the laughs, sure, but there’s real heart in there; it just doesn’t beat you over the head with it.

Single Papa Web Series Review

The story follows the wealthy Gehlot family in Gurgaon, zooming in on a single guy who wants to adopt a child. The premise sounds heavy, but the series keeps things light and watchable.

Six episodes. Not a minute wasted. The writing is clever, and the direction by Khaitan, Kewalya, and Udhwani stays confident and tight. It’s easy to binge you barely notice the time fly by.

The cast really holds it all together. Kunal Kemmu plays Gaurav, a guy dead set on becoming a dad, and he just owns the role. His comic timing makes the character warm and believable. Manoj Pahwa, as always, brings a strong presence and nails every scene he’s in.

Prajakta Koli’s performance feels relatable, especially for younger viewers. Ayesha Raza, with her spot-on ‘English’ accent, fits her part perfectly.

In the supporting lineup, Suhail Nayyar stands out as Gaurav’s quirky friend, and Dayanand Shetty’s softer side in his scenes with the baby is genuinely sweet. You end up rooting for all of them.

What fans have to say about Kunal Kemmu’s Single Papa?

Single Papa Web Series Review: Kunal Kemmu’s New Netflix Release Is Breezy With Clever Writing But Fans Might Not Agree

Single Papa Web Series Review: Kunal Kemmu’s New Netflix Release Is Breezy With Clever Writing But Fans Might Not Agree

ALSO READ: ‘I Have Always Been Battling The….’ Karan Johar Once Slammed Ozempic Rumours, Shared THIS Secret Diet After Trolls Attacked Him Over His Drastic Weight Loss

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 4:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: kunal kemmulatest entertainment newsmovie reviewSingle Papa

RELATED News

Why Hamza Aka Ranveer Singh’s Most Vulnerable Scene In Dhurandhar Deserves Attention

Why Did Jitesh Sharma Touch World Cup Star Harleen Deol’s Feet? Young Cricketer’s Hilarious Act Breaks The Internet

After 19-Minute Viral Video, Another 5-Minute MMS Featuring Woman With A Child Gets Leaked, Internet Gets Furious

Internet Buzzes As 40 Minute Video Goes Online After 19 Minute Viral MMS

Saali Mohabbat Review: Radhika Apte Shines in Zee5’s Twisty Domestic Thriller, Tisca Chopra’s Debut Makes It Even Wilder

LATEST NEWS

Brookfield to invest over $1 billion to set up GCC in Mumbai, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says This Will Generate 4,00,000 New Jobs

When And Where To Watch Auction IPL 2026 Auction: Live Streaming, Date, Time, & How To Watch In India, US, UK, AUS – TV Broadcast, Web Streaming Details

Single Papa Web Series Review: Kunal Kemmu’s New Netflix Release Is Breezy With Clever Writing But Fans Might Not Agree

India-Mexico Trade Alert: 75% Of Exports Hit by Steep Tariffs, $5.75 Billion At Risk, India’s Export Strategy Under Pressure

Census 2027: Cabinet Approves Rs 11,718 Core Budget, Set To Take Place In Two Phases From 2026

‘Architects of AI’ Dominate Time Magazine’s 2025 Person Of The Year Cover

Are You Planning For Retirement? Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) Offers 8.25% Returns, Tax Benefits, Contribution Limits & Withdrawal Rules Explained

ED Cracks Down on Illegal Cough Syrup Suppliers, Raids 25 Locations Across 3 States

Nitish Kumar Reddy Cleans Up RCB Star Batter To Complete Hattrick In SMAT Fixture | WATCH

Will Your in-Hand Salary Reduce Under New Labour Codes? Govt Clarification

Single Papa Web Series Review: Kunal Kemmu’s New Netflix Release Is Breezy With Clever Writing But Fans Might Not Agree

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Single Papa Web Series Review: Kunal Kemmu’s New Netflix Release Is Breezy With Clever Writing But Fans Might Not Agree

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Single Papa Web Series Review: Kunal Kemmu’s New Netflix Release Is Breezy With Clever Writing But Fans Might Not Agree
Single Papa Web Series Review: Kunal Kemmu’s New Netflix Release Is Breezy With Clever Writing But Fans Might Not Agree
Single Papa Web Series Review: Kunal Kemmu’s New Netflix Release Is Breezy With Clever Writing But Fans Might Not Agree
Single Papa Web Series Review: Kunal Kemmu’s New Netflix Release Is Breezy With Clever Writing But Fans Might Not Agree

QUICK LINKS