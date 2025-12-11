LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Sophie Kinsella, ‘Confessions Of A Shopaholic’ Author, Dies At 55, Fans Say ‘Heart Is Quite Honestly Broken’

Sophie Kinsella, author of Confessions of a Shopaholic, dies at 55 after battling glioblastoma. Fans worldwide mourn the romcom genius, remembering her humor, warmth, and unforgettable characters like Becky Bloomwood. Her legacy lives on through laughter and stories.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 11, 2025 00:57:34 IST

The literary world is in sorrow mode as it loses Sophie Kinsella, the humorous and imaginative writer of romantic comedies, who died at the age of 55 after a valiant fight against glioblastoma, a very aggressive type of cancer.

Kinsella, who used her real name Madeline Wickham, wrote books that took millions of readers around the world through the thrilling and extravagant lives of her favorite character, the adorable and utterly disorganized finance reporter and shopaholic, Becky Bloomwood, found in the best-selling series Confessions of a Shopaholic, which sold millions of copies.

Her family confirmed the news, and it has caused a large number of people reading her all over the world to feel shock and deep sorrow, which is a reflection of the enormous impact of Kinsella’s bright, funny, and very human storytelling on the generation. She was a genius in combining the big emotional events of life with the daily, most often funny, struggles of modern women.

Global Literary Loss and Reader Reactions

The author, who wrote more than thirty books, the most known being Can You Keep a Secret? and The Undomestic Goddess, and also the author whose death caused a huge cultural loss. Kinsella’s Legacy not only remains in her works but also in the fact that she was able to make women as complex as they really are credible in their hopes and success, frail and strong in their vulnerabilities, and funny.

The first reactions of readers expressed via social media were very quick and very emotional, with her followers talking about the times and ways they got to know her books and thanking the Shopaholic series for making them love reading. There is hardly anyone who doesn’t feel thankful for the happiness she spread, and the feeling is very often voiced in the form of short, crying posts like “Thank you for the laughter, Sophie,” and “My literary icon has been taken too soon.”



 Courageous Battle with Glioblastoma

Kinsella made her glioblastoma diagnosis public for the first time in April 2024, informing that she had been diagnosed in late 2022. Initially, there was a surgery done to her followed by a course of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The writer’s move to keep her health issues under wraps was deliberate and was meant to buffer her five children as the family got used to their “new normal.”

She even continued writing during this period and drew the plot of her novella What Does It Feel Like? from her 2024 illness. The family’s last message said she died peacefully, in a family setting, accompanied by music, warmth, and joy, thus the little light she shined through her dreadful sickness was confirmed.

The community’s responses portray her to be a very brave person and besides her death they are still very optimistic and comforted by her novels as she always took care of her readers even through darkness.

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 12:57 AM IST
Tags: Confessions of a ShopaholicSophie Kinsella

QUICK LINKS