Home > Entertainment > Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone's Talking About

Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone's Talking About

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda spark dating rumours after a sweet off-screen moment goes viral. Ahaan offers his arm, Aneet smiles and declines, fans go wild. Director Mohit Suri reveals an unscripted forehead kiss on set, calling it “a beautiful film.” Saiyaara’s magic feels very real.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda spark dating rumours after a sweet off-screen moment goes viral
Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda spark dating rumours after a sweet off-screen moment goes viral

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 8, 2025 11:48:21 IST

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda fresh off the success of their film Saiyaara are the most talked about on social media, but this time, it’s not just about their acting. The two were recently seen together in the city, and a  tender moment between them has fans convinced there’s more going on than just on-screen chemistry.

Ahaan’s sweet gesture to Aneet in viral video has fans convinced: “They’re dating!”

In a now-viral video, Ahaan walking backwords and later is seen casually offering his arm to Aneet as they walk side by side. Aneet politely declines. The interaction lasted only a second, but that was all it took for fans to start speculating. “He was trying to hold her hand,” one user wrote. Another added, “They’re definitely dating.”

Honestly? It wouldn’t be a shocker. The chemistry between the two in Saiyaara is undeniable—and it’s clearly spilling over beyond the camera. The film itself is a massive hit, breaking box office records and raking in over Rs 500 crore worldwide in just under three weeks. Not bad for a debut.

Director Mohit Suri shared a behind-the-scenes moment that says a lot about their connection. During a quiet scene, Ahaan kissed Aneet’s forehead before walking away. It wasn’t scripted—just something real that happened. Suri said he immediately walked off set and told his producer, “I’m making a beautiful film.”

That kind of authenticity is rare, and audiences are feeling it. Whether Ahaan and Aneet are actually dating or just really good co-stars, people are loving their energy. They’re young, grounded, and refreshingly real. And sometimes, that’s all it takes to win over an audience.

Whatever their relationship status may be, one thing’s for sure: Bollywood has a new favorite duo.

Also Read: Is The New Saiyaara Couple Dating? Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda Dating Rumors Explode After ‘Saiyaara’ 133 Cr Success! – Must Read

Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About

