LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IMAX screen donald trump bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad akbar ncert Cricket IMAX screen donald trump bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad akbar ncert Cricket IMAX screen donald trump bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad akbar ncert Cricket IMAX screen donald trump bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad akbar ncert Cricket
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IMAX screen donald trump bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad akbar ncert Cricket IMAX screen donald trump bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad akbar ncert Cricket IMAX screen donald trump bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad akbar ncert Cricket IMAX screen donald trump bcci air-pollution Bay of Bengal Al Falah University Faridabad akbar ncert Cricket
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > SS Rajamouli’s New IMAX Project Varanasi Rekindles Magic of His Past Blockbusters, Fans Expect His Biggest Spectacle Yet

SS Rajamouli’s New IMAX Project Varanasi Rekindles Magic of His Past Blockbusters, Fans Expect His Biggest Spectacle Yet

Varanasi Movie: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s biggest film 'Varanasi' has already triggered widespread discussions online, ranging from its concept and scale to the technology behind it. The excitement has sparked an unexpected debate among Telugu audiences, the urgent demand for an IMAX screen in the Telugu states.

SS Rajamouli’s New IMAX Project Varanasi Rekindles Magic of His Past Blockbusters, Fans Expect His Biggest Spectacle Yet (Representative Image)
SS Rajamouli’s New IMAX Project Varanasi Rekindles Magic of His Past Blockbusters, Fans Expect His Biggest Spectacle Yet (Representative Image)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 23, 2025 11:32:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SS Rajamouli’s New IMAX Project Varanasi Rekindles Magic of His Past Blockbusters, Fans Expect His Biggest Spectacle Yet

Varanasi Movie: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s biggest film ‘Varanasi’ has already triggered widespread discussions online, ranging from its concept and scale to the technology behind it. The excitement has sparked an unexpected debate among Telugu audiences, the urgent demand for an IMAX screen in the Telugu states.

At the film’s promotional event in Varanasi, Rajamouli confirmed that the team is set to introduce a breakthrough in Telugu cinema shooting the film directly in the premium IMAX format. Traditionally, Telugu films are shot on standard cameras and later converted for IMAX screenings. Although blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR were showcased in IMAX, Varanasi will be released in a full IMAX-native format, offering viewers an expansive visual experience. This announcement has intensified fan eagerness, with many insisting that they want to watch Varanasi only in IMAX.

Telugu Fans Push For IMAX Experience

Across India, IMAX screens are already available in major metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow. However, the absence of even a single IMAX screen in the Telugu states has left fans frustrated. The visually grand preview of Varanasi has heightened expectations, prompting audiences to urge filmmakers and theatre owners to install IMAX infrastructure before the film releases. Rajamouli himself has publicly echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that a film of this scale deserves the best possible viewing environment.

Rajamouli’s Film Legacy And Trivia

SS Rajamouli, regarded as one of Indian cinema’s most influential directors, is celebrated for crafting large-scale action, fantasy, and epic dramas that redefine visual storytelling. His films are distinguished by their monumental scale, heroic characters, and narrative themes rooted in Indian epics like the Ramayana and the Mahabharata. Rajamouli is known for blending these timeless emotions with lavish visual spectacle and stylised action sequences.

He is widely credited with spearheading the pan-India film movement through his historic Baahubali duology- The Beginning (2015) and The Conclusion (2017)- two films that transformed the course of Indian cinema. Rajamouli has often clarified that the essence of a pan-India film lies not in assembling actors from different regions, but in crafting stories and emotions that resonate universally, regardless of language or geography.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: Why Is Salman Khan Pissed With His Once Favourite Amaal Mallik? ‘Jitni Class Yaha Pe Li Hai…’

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 11:32 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-6IMAX screenSS RajamouliSS Rajamouli MovieSS Rajamouli Varanasivaranasi movieVaranasi SS Rajamouli Film

RELATED News

120 Bahadur Box Office Day 2: Farhan Akhtar’s War Drama Races Past Mastiii 4 With Rs. 6.25 Cr, Actor Hosts Special Army Screening

Bigg Boss 19: Why Is Salman Khan Pissed With His Once Favourite Amaal Mallik? ‘Jitni Class Yaha Pe Li Hai…’

‘Unhe darrna chahiye’: Shah Rukh Khan Honors 26/11, Pahalgam Attack & Delhi Blast Victims at Global Peace Honours 2025

Who Was Harman Sidhu? Punjabi Singer, Best Known For ‘Paper Ya Pyar,’ Dies At 37 In Tragic Road Accident

Instagram Drama! Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma Turn Engagement Rumours into Internet Circus, Model Finally Puts an End to All Assumptions

LATEST NEWS

SS Rajamouli’s New IMAX Project Varanasi Rekindles Magic of His Past Blockbusters, Fans Expect His Biggest Spectacle Yet

Max Verstappen Dominates Under The Lights To Win Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025

Lakshya Sen Defeats World No. 6 Chou Tien Chen And Makes It To Australian Open Final

161 Packets, 20 Kg Of Explosive Material, Found Near School In Uttarakhand, Security On High Alert After Delhi Blast

“I Have Stopped 5 Of The 8…” Donald Trump Claims Tariffs Helped Prevent Major Global Conflicts

BCCI Picks KL Rahul As Captain With Shubman Gill Ruled Out Of India vs South Africa ODI Series

Delhi NCR Breathes TOXIC Air, AQI Crosses 400 In Several Areas, Check Out The GRAP Measures

Shootout In Greater Noida: Gunmen Open Fire On Students’ Car, Several Vehicles Damaged

Cyclone Brewing In Bay Of Bengal: IMD Warns Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka Of Heavy Rainfall

26 Quintals Of Fertiliser Turned Into Explosives: NIA Uncovers Multi City Blast Plot Amid Delhi Blast Probe

SS Rajamouli’s New IMAX Project Varanasi Rekindles Magic of His Past Blockbusters, Fans Expect His Biggest Spectacle Yet

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SS Rajamouli’s New IMAX Project Varanasi Rekindles Magic of His Past Blockbusters, Fans Expect His Biggest Spectacle Yet

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SS Rajamouli’s New IMAX Project Varanasi Rekindles Magic of His Past Blockbusters, Fans Expect His Biggest Spectacle Yet
SS Rajamouli’s New IMAX Project Varanasi Rekindles Magic of His Past Blockbusters, Fans Expect His Biggest Spectacle Yet
SS Rajamouli’s New IMAX Project Varanasi Rekindles Magic of His Past Blockbusters, Fans Expect His Biggest Spectacle Yet
SS Rajamouli’s New IMAX Project Varanasi Rekindles Magic of His Past Blockbusters, Fans Expect His Biggest Spectacle Yet

QUICK LINKS