SS Rajamouli’s New IMAX Project Varanasi Rekindles Magic of His Past Blockbusters, Fans Expect His Biggest Spectacle Yet

Varanasi Movie: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s biggest film ‘Varanasi’ has already triggered widespread discussions online, ranging from its concept and scale to the technology behind it. The excitement has sparked an unexpected debate among Telugu audiences, the urgent demand for an IMAX screen in the Telugu states.

At the film’s promotional event in Varanasi, Rajamouli confirmed that the team is set to introduce a breakthrough in Telugu cinema shooting the film directly in the premium IMAX format. Traditionally, Telugu films are shot on standard cameras and later converted for IMAX screenings. Although blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR were showcased in IMAX, Varanasi will be released in a full IMAX-native format, offering viewers an expansive visual experience. This announcement has intensified fan eagerness, with many insisting that they want to watch Varanasi only in IMAX.

Telugu Fans Push For IMAX Experience

Across India, IMAX screens are already available in major metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow. However, the absence of even a single IMAX screen in the Telugu states has left fans frustrated. The visually grand preview of Varanasi has heightened expectations, prompting audiences to urge filmmakers and theatre owners to install IMAX infrastructure before the film releases. Rajamouli himself has publicly echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that a film of this scale deserves the best possible viewing environment.

Rajamouli’s Film Legacy And Trivia

SS Rajamouli, regarded as one of Indian cinema’s most influential directors, is celebrated for crafting large-scale action, fantasy, and epic dramas that redefine visual storytelling. His films are distinguished by their monumental scale, heroic characters, and narrative themes rooted in Indian epics like the Ramayana and the Mahabharata. Rajamouli is known for blending these timeless emotions with lavish visual spectacle and stylised action sequences.

He is widely credited with spearheading the pan-India film movement through his historic Baahubali duology- The Beginning (2015) and The Conclusion (2017)- two films that transformed the course of Indian cinema. Rajamouli has often clarified that the essence of a pan-India film lies not in assembling actors from different regions, but in crafting stories and emotions that resonate universally, regardless of language or geography.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: Why Is Salman Khan Pissed With His Once Favourite Amaal Mallik? ‘Jitni Class Yaha Pe Li Hai…’