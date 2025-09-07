When Is Pushpa 3 Releasing? Sukumar Gives A BIG Update On Allu Arjun Starrer

The Pushpa franchise hype is already equated with a fever and officially, director Sukumar announced the third installment, Pushpa 3: The Rampage at the SIIMA 2025 awards. This announcement comes at the heels of the trend of Pushpa 2: The Rule sweeping 5 major awards in the big event in Dubai.

The realization of the director, expressed on stage and received by the thundering applause, ends the speculation regarding the future of the red sanders smuggler saga. The star of the show Allu Arjun was spotted giving his nod to the project which solidified his further association with Sukumar. This is great news, and it means that the Pushpa Raj saga is going to be continued, and all the fans will get to see more of the high-speed action and the deep plot they have come to enjoy.

SIIMA 2025 Domination

The success of the Pushpa team at the SIIMA awards was a clean sweep as Pushpa 2: The Rule won five major awards. Allu Arjun won the Best Actor award as he delivered a great performance in the role of title character. Rashmika Mandanna won a Best Actress and even Sukumar himself won Best Director.

Music of the film, one of the pillars of the film success was also not left behind and Devi Sri Prasad won the award of Best Music Composer and Kandukoori Shankar Babu won the award of Best Playback Singer (Male). These awards highlight the critical and commercial success of the film, which firmly establishes it as one of the most popular films of the year.

The Road to “The Rampage”

Although fans are excited by the confirmation of Pushpa 3, it is not something that will come to fruition any time soon. Sukumar and Allu Arjun have other obligations to meet. Allu Arjun is currently filming a sci-fi film directed by Atlee and also will be filming another film directed by Trivikram.

Likewise, before he fully focuses on the end of the Pushpa trilogy, Sukumar will be shooting a movie with Ram Charan. The post-credit sequence of Pushpa 2 already tempted a third sequel and with this official announcement, the hype behind Pushpa 3: The Rampage is at an all-time high. The movie will be an even greater production, with new characters and a plot that will bring to an end the journey of Pushpa Raj.

