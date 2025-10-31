Sushant Singh Rajput Didn’t Die By Suicide? Shweta Singh Says Psychics Told Her ‘He Was Murdered By Two People’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has made a new and controversial claim, stating that two psychics one from the United States and the other from Mumbai told her that the actor was “murdered by two people.” Shweta made this statement during a recent conversation on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, reigniting discussions around the 2020 death of the Bollywood actor.

Shweta questioned the official narrative of suicide, saying the physical setup at Sushant’s Mumbai apartment didn’t support the theory.

“How could suicide have happened? The distance between the fan and the bed wasn’t enough, and there was no stool,” she said.

She further alleged that two psychics, neither of whom knew each other or knew Shweta personally, claimed the same thing.

“An American psychic contacted me. She didn’t know who I was. She said Sushant was murdered and that two people had come. Later, a Mumbai-based psychic told me the exact same thing,” Shweta claimed.

Shweta also questioned the marks on Sushant’s neck, saying they didn’t resemble marks caused by fabric.

Mentions Rhea Chakraborty’s “strange” poem

During the interview, Shweta recalled an Instagram post shared earlier by Rhea Chakraborty.

“She had written a poem saying, ‘You are soaring too high and your wings need to be cut.’ My brother liked that poem. I found it very strange,” Shweta said.

Her statements have once again fuelled conversations on social media, with several users demanding that the case be reopened.

Status of the official investigation

On 14 June 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. He had reportedly shown signs of clinical depression and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. The postmortem report determined the cause of death as “asphyxia due to hanging,” terming it a clear case of suicide. A subsequent forensic examination by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, also confirmed that it was not murder.

Sushant’s family later filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty alleging abetment of suicide. The case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing alleged financial irregularities and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigating a drugs-related angle. No central agency has confirmed murder to date.

