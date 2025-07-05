‘Thammudu’ Day 1 Box Office Collection: Nithiin Starrer Hits 2 Crore-Mark

The Telugu action-drama ‘Thammudu’, starring Nithiin, opened with an estimated Rs 2 crore net collection across India on its first day, July 4, 2025. Despite a promising trailer, the film saw a below-average start with mixed audience feedback and low occupancy rates.

Thammudu Opening Day Performance

Telugu Star, Nithiin’s action-drama ‘Thammudu,’hit theaters on July 4, 2025, and recorded an estimated Rs 2 crore net collection across India on its opening day, according to industry reports.

As per the reports of Sanchik, the film got the highest occupancy in Karimnagar with overall 40.25% following Warangal at 35.75%. The film bagged decent occupancy In Telugu markets like Hyderabad and Vijayawada with following the lowest at the National Capital Region (NCR).

However, the overall Telugu occupancy rate stood at 19.91%, making the film a decent action packed film.

Thammadu Critical and Audience Reception

The film, directed by Sriram Venu, has received mixed reviews from the audience. Most viewers considered the starting of the film slow and over stretched but the interval and latter part made some hope for the film’s collection.

Other technical aspects like VFX and background music are also getting mixed reactions. Meanwhile, Nithiin’s character of Jay, earned appreciation for its emotional and deep arc. Some audiences even called it one of his career-best performances.

However, critics noted a predictable storyline and slow pacing, particularly in the first half, with some X users labeling it a “disaster” and others appreciating its emotional ride, rating it 3/5.

Thammadu Box Office Expectations

According to Dil Raju, the producer, the film is reported to have a budget of 75 crore. The film might face issues to break even, needing Rs 75 crore net to enter the safe zone and Rs 150 crore for a hit verdict, as per industry standards.

