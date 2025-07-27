Home > Entertainment > The Boys Final Season Teaser Debuts At Comic Con With Brutal Action And Supernatural Reunion

At San Diego Comic Con, the first teaser for The Boys final season wowed fans with brutal action, new supes, and a shocking Homelander speech. Seth Rogen, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins joined the cast, marking a major Supernatural reunion. Gen V crossover characters also appeared in the clip.

Published: July 27, 2025 09:21:52 IST

The makers of ‘The Boys’ showcased their first teaser of the upcoming final season to the crowd of attendees in the Ballroom 20 after the trailer of its spin-off show ‘Gen V’ premiered at the Comic Con in San Diego on Friday, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, it was a brief teaser, packed with tons of superhero violence, as fans of ‘The Boys’ have come to expect, and quick looks at the new and returning cast members.

The action unfolded quickly, but a couple of the highlights included a new supe character vomiting up what appeared to be a bloody hairball onto another character and someone having what could only be described as a violent explosion in a bathroom stall, reported Variety.

Seth Rogen, who’s an executive producer on ‘The Boys’ and has appeared in a handful of cameos across the previous seasons, also made an appearance in the teaser, according to the outlet.

As did newcomers Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins, who are both playing unknown characters. Both actors appeared in a small scene in what is considered to be the latest ‘Supernatural’ reunion on ‘The Boys’.

Showrunner Eric Kripke, the creator of the beloved CW series, had already cast ‘Supernatural’ stars Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Joe Kessler in ‘The Boys.’

The most memorable part of the teaser, though, was a powerful declaration by Antony Starr’s Homelander, in which he bellows how “this is a safer, more god-fearing nation” to an unseen crowd, reported Variety.

At the end of Season 4, Homelander essentially worked his way into the White House and is the real power behind the new U.S. president. The country is under martial law, and Homelander has rounded up the Boys and other supes who don’t want to “make America super again.”

In the quick teaser, at least one ‘Gen V’ cast member was spotted: London Thor as Godolkin University student Jordan Li. That makes sense, as ‘Gen V’ stars Maddie Phillips and Asa Germann appeared in ‘The Boys’ Season 4 finale as pro-Homelander enforcers who turned on their fellow classmates and former friends.

The ‘Gen V’ and ‘The Boys’ cross-show synergy continues with Erin Moriarty and Chace Crawford appearing in “Gen V” Season 2, coming this fall.

