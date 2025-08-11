LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > The Lumineers Announce Electrifying Delhi Concert In 2026 – Get Ready For An Unforgettable Night Of Music In NCR!

The Lumineers return to Delhi-NCR in Feb 2026 with The Automatic World Tour, four years after their last visit. Fans can expect iconic hits like Ho Hey and Ophelia along with songs from their new album Automatic. Tickets available from Aug 13 via BookMyShow Live.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 11, 2025 12:57:00 IST

India, get prepared, folk-rock revival is coming home. The Lumineers, the favorite American group, is coming back to the stage in Delhi-NCR in February 2026 four years after the last visit. The Grammy-nominated duo made up of Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites is known to have captivating storytelling and anthemic live shows and with their iconic sound they will be able to take that back to the country that best understands their form of music.

It is a long-awaited performance that will be included in their large-scale tour: The Automatic World Tour, and it will also be an evening of emotional performances and sing-alongs because it turns out that some music is above the language and cultural barrier. Music lovers can look forward to listening to such hits as Ho Hey and Ophelia, and some other songs in their new fifth studio album titled Automatic, which helps to strengthen their reputation as a 21st century folk band.

The Resonant Return: An Unforgettable Live Experience

The Lumineers do not identify themselves with the term of a band, they are a live band. Their concerts are famous for producing an intimate atmosphere that makes huge venues intimate and communal gathering places in which the audience feels they are part of the show. The way the band managed to reduce their folk-rock sound to its expressive minimum and at the same time provide their audience with a lively and people-raising performance is the sign of their ability to act as artists.

The same should be the case with this upcoming performance in Delhi-NCR as well, a night when the pure raw energy of the crowd would be combined with the heartwarming melodies of the band, outside in the open air.

The Automatic World Tour: A New Chapter

The tour is in promotion of their new album, Automatic, which depicts band evolution and development without forgetting the original style. The motifs of self-awareness and insightful analysis that is based more on emotions really carry through to the live album.

This new era in the history of the band will make Indian fans experience a new level of connection with the music as the Delhi-NCR show presented and produced by BookMyShow Live will provide them with an opportunity to see this new age of the band. BookMyShow will offer people an opportunity to buy the ticket for the event beginning August 13.

Tags: Lumineers live DelhiThe Automatic World Tour IndiaThe Lumineers Delhi 2026

