Vadh 2 Review: Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta Anchor a Gripping Jail Mystery, But the Suspense Fades Too Soon.

Vadh 2 Review: Vadh 2, featuring seasoned actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, grapples with this very challenge. Set within a prison in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, the film hit theaters on February 6, carrying considerable expectations, especially given the sharp and unsettling impact of its 2022 predecessor.

Written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu, it functions as a spiritual follow-up rather than a direct sequel, with no continuing storyline or recurring characters, only a shared moral landscape.

Vadh 2 establishes its own power centre in Keshav, popularly known as Bhuri Bhaiya- a feared criminal whose influence stretches well beyond fellow inmates to the very officials tasked with keeping him in check. Even the prison staff seems to operate under his shadow.

The film unfolds at an unhurried pace, letting tension build organically instead of relying on dramatic spectacle. It generates discomfort through atmosphere and control, with the prison emerging as a dominant force that shapes the story and traps viewers inside its claustrophobic world.

The story once again centres on Shambhunath Mishra (Sanjay Mishra) and Manju (Neena Gupta), though their dynamic is markedly different this time. Shambhunath is a tired, lower-rung police guard nearing retirement, while Manju is serving time for a double murder. Within the confines of the prison, their bond grows gradually, evolving into a quiet, mutual affection.

When Keshav (Akshay Dogra) mysteriously goes missing, suspicion and anxiety grip the prison, prompting the arrival of investigator Ateet Singh (Amitt K Singh), who is tasked with unraveling the truth behind the disappearance.

Vadg 2 registered a modest start at the box office, collecting approximately Rs 0.03 crore net in India on its opening day. The film witnessed limited footfall across theaters, reflecting a slow beginning despite the presence of seasoned actors like Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta.

Vadh 2 is a gritty, standalone crime thriller set inside a jail in Shivpuri. Shambhunath, a financially strained prison guard, and Manju, a long-serving inmate. The story revolves around the mysterious disappearance of Keshav, a feared criminal who goes missing after threatening a fellow prisoner, prompting the astute investigator Ateet Singh to step in and unravel what really happened.

Vadh 2 cast members include Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta, Nadeem Khan, and Prateek Shukla.

