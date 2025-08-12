LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Viral Video Resurfaces: When Mrunal Thakur Demeaned Bipasha Basu, Claimed She's Better Than Her

Viral Video Resurfaces: When Mrunal Thakur Demeaned Bipasha Basu, Claimed She’s Better Than Her

An old video of Mrunal Thakur claiming she’s “way better” than Bipasha Basu has resurfaced online, reigniting debate around respect in Bollywood. Fans are defending Bipasha, a trailblazer in the industry, and calling out the casual dismissal of her legacy by the younger actress.

Mrunal Thakur’s Remarks About Bipasha Basu Ignite Debate Over Respect
Mrunal Thakur’s Remarks About Bipasha Basu Ignite Debate Over Respect

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 12, 2025 17:21:38 IST

An old video of Mrunal Thakur that’s suddenly making the rounds online and has entered as blast from the past that is speaking louder than they ever were in the moment.

Old Clip Resurfaces: Mrunal Thakur Says She’s “Way Better” Than Bipasha Basu

That’s exactly what’s happening right now with  . In the clip, Mrunal appears to make a dismissive comment about Bipasha Basu  calling herself “far better than her”  the actress who, for many, helped shape a generation of Bollywood cinema.

There’s no surety on when the video was recorded or what was the whole conversation, but the intent with what the statement was passed was something that was crystal clear. It might not be a very recent statement, but it is showing character or how a woman is comparing herself to another woman and demeaning her. 

Mrunal Thakur’s Remarks About Bipasha Basu Ignite Debate Over Respect for Bollywood Veteran

Bipasha Basu isn’t just another celebrity. She was one of the few mainstream actresses who embraced darker skin, powerful roles, and bold storylines when it wasn’t easy or fashionable to do so. She made space where there wasn’t any, and a lot of people still hold deep respect for her because of that. So watching someone from a newer generation even offhandedly speak down on that legacy doesn’t sit right.

To be fair, people grow. We all say things we regret, especially earlier in our careers. The hope is that Mrunal has evolved since then, and if given the chance, she’d probably approach that moment differently today.

But right now, the clip is out. It’s circulating. And it’s a reminder that words live longer than we think especially when they come from people in the public eye. Hopefully, this opens up space not for more outrage, but for reflection, accountability, and maybe even an honest conversation between two talented women who’ve both had to fight for space in a tough industry.

Also Read: Bipasha Basu Looking Hot: Sexy Looks That Will Leave You Stunned

