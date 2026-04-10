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Home > Entertainment News > Watch: Romantic Kissing Moment Of Radhika Merchant And Anant Ambani Steals Spotlight At Grand Jamnagar Birthday Bash; Unseen Video Goes Viral

Watch: Romantic Kissing Moment Of Radhika Merchant And Anant Ambani Steals Spotlight At Grand Jamnagar Birthday Bash; Unseen Video Goes Viral

Radhika Merchant’s sweet and cute kiss on Anant Ambani at his 31st Jamnagar birthday bash goes viral, with fans calling it pure love moment.

Radhika Merchant’s sweet and cute kiss on Anant Ambani goes viral. (Photo: IG)
Radhika Merchant’s sweet and cute kiss on Anant Ambani goes viral. (Photo: IG)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 10, 2026 15:23:58 IST

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Watch: Romantic Kissing Moment Of Radhika Merchant And Anant Ambani Steals Spotlight At Grand Jamnagar Birthday Bash; Unseen Video Goes Viral

Anant Ambani is celebrating his 31st birthday today. There is a touching scene involving Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, who turns 31 today, April 10, that is making sensation all over social media. During the lavish birthday celebration at Jamnagar, an emotional and cute video featuring Radhika and Anant became the most memorable moment of the party for people on social media. After the video got viral in social media netizens started praising for couple’s love and care for each other. Couple is also known for their cute appearance in public. They got married in July 2024 following grand bash in Jamnagar.

Heart-touching romantic scene becomes internet sensation

In the viral video, Radhika gives a sweet kiss on the cheeks of Anant during his birthday party amid flower showers from guests around them. The couple is later seen talking to each other before walking away hand in hand.

Captions accompanying this video emphasize its simplicity and intimacy. Even amid such large-scale festivities, it is this intimate interaction that people have identified and liked instantly on various social media sites.

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Celebrations in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani

The birthday celebrations of Anant Ambani in Jamnagar have turned into an event attended by some big names. The celebrations of the birthday of Anant Ambani are being held by his parents Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani in Jamnagar.

Some of the celebrities who were seen attending the celebrations include Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Ram Charan.

The heartfelt wish from Salman Khan for his birthday

As if that wasn’t enough, Salman Khan expressed his heartfelt wishes for Anant Ambani’s birthday through his social media handles. Using pictures from the celebration, he called him a “selfless and kind human being” who was none other than his younger brother.

Salman Khan and Anant’s relationship is clear from the happiness captured in the pictures taken during the celebration.

Are there more video moments from the bash?

In addition to the romantic moment that went viral on the internet, a number of other clips from the birthday bash have gone viral on the internet as well. 

In one such video, Anant can be seen cutting an elaborately decorated cake which is themed according to Vantara, thus reflecting his passion for the preservation of wildlife and nature.

In yet another video, a number of celebrities have been seen walking down the aisle looking incredibly chic, adding to the glamour of the whole event. Although the entire bash was quite impressive in itself with its celebrities and all its splendor, it was the candid and intimate moment between Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani that truly made the internet fall in love with them. More celebrities from Bollywood are posting in social media about Anant.

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan Affectionately Touching ‘Dhurandhar’ Ranveer Singh’s Cheek Will Make Your Day

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Tags: anant ambaniAnant Ambani birthdayjamnagarJamnagar celebrationradhika merchantRadhika Merchant Anant Ambani Kiss videoviral video

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Watch: Romantic Kissing Moment Of Radhika Merchant And Anant Ambani Steals Spotlight At Grand Jamnagar Birthday Bash; Unseen Video Goes Viral

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Watch: Romantic Kissing Moment Of Radhika Merchant And Anant Ambani Steals Spotlight At Grand Jamnagar Birthday Bash; Unseen Video Goes Viral

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Watch: Romantic Kissing Moment Of Radhika Merchant And Anant Ambani Steals Spotlight At Grand Jamnagar Birthday Bash; Unseen Video Goes Viral
Watch: Romantic Kissing Moment Of Radhika Merchant And Anant Ambani Steals Spotlight At Grand Jamnagar Birthday Bash; Unseen Video Goes Viral
Watch: Romantic Kissing Moment Of Radhika Merchant And Anant Ambani Steals Spotlight At Grand Jamnagar Birthday Bash; Unseen Video Goes Viral
Watch: Romantic Kissing Moment Of Radhika Merchant And Anant Ambani Steals Spotlight At Grand Jamnagar Birthday Bash; Unseen Video Goes Viral

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