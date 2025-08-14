LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Wednesday Season 2 Part Two Trailer Drops! Is Principal Larissa Weems Alive?

Nevermore Alert! The trailer for Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 just dropped, and Gwendoline Christie came back from the dead as Jenna Ortega's spirit guide. Are there Addams family secrets? What is waiting for us? Spill the tea, Netflix!

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 14, 2025 20:45:42 IST

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 is all set to come on Netflix on September 3, 2025. The trailer just dropped and seems to have gone crazy among the fans by reintroducing Gwendoline Christie as Principal Larissa Weems, who died in Season 1. Wednesday will be waking from a coma with all sorts of other new threats, family secrets and even a supernatural twist with Weems as her spirit guide. 

Principal Weems Returns as Wednesday’s Spirit Guide

Jaw-dropping twist reveals Gwendoline Christie back as Principal Larissa Weems; despite the fading character in the Season 1 finale, Wednesday wakes from a violent Tyler-induced fight up in a hospital bed and finds Weems pretending to be a nurse giving a cheeky “sponge bath.”

Weems announces herself as Wednesday’s new spirit guide, replacing Goody Addams from Season 1. This role sees Weems, a shapeshifter, guiding Wednesday’s psychic abilities, appearing only to her and adding tension to her interactions with Enid . Co-creator Miles Millar reinforced the want to return the beloved Weems-Wednesday dynamic back, calling it “confrontational” and “delicious,” and making sure the return feels as if this was integrated into the plot.

Tyler’s Imminent Threat and Enid’s Life at Risk

The trailer escalates with Tyler, free and dangerous Hyde scheming to kill both the aforementioned and Enid. The same Enid with whom Wednesday is discussing with, so after Wednesday actions resulted in Tyler’s escape from Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital, Enid says to her, “You are the one who made him escape.”

A vision of Enid’s death demands Wednesday do something. The trailer fires up as if it were racing against time, as Weems mentioned, “If you don’t hurry, you’ll have nothing to save,” increasing the stakes for students at Nevermore. 

Lady Gaga’s Mystery Character and Secrets of the Addams Family

Adding mystery, the trailer states that Lady Gaga will appear as Rosaline Rotwood, a once-prominent Nevermore teacher. What profits this chilling voiceover, “Beware, there will be a price to pay,” serves as an intimidation factor to audiences expecting a major role, but hardly anything about that lies beneath the surface.

The “dark chapters” of the Addams family have become increasingly illuminated, Morticia leads in the persuasion of Wednesday to bring out the truths. The cryptic imagery in the trailer of the family signifies a lot more mysteries tied to Hester Frump and the Nightshades, staged for the dramatic finale.

