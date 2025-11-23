What Is Mahesh Babu’s Net Worth? Varanasi Star Kicked Off His Acting Career At Age Four, Married This Actress Older Than Him, Delivered Several Flops Before Finally….

LIVE TV
Makers of NC24 revealed the title Vrushakarma and its intense first look starring Naga Chaitanya. Mahesh Babu, the “Prince” of Telugu cinema, praised for his blockbuster career and philanthropic image, continues to dominate headlines as excitement grows around the film.

Mahesh Babu Unveils Naga Chaitanya's Fierce 'Vrushakarma' First Look (Pc: X)

November 23, 2025 12:16:10 IST

The makers of the most awaited movie #NC24, featuring Naga Chaitanya and under the direction of the talented Karthik Dandu, have revealed the title and the first look poster after creating a buzz with two behind-the-scenes videos. The production companies SVCC and Sukumar Writings co-produced the movie and Bapineedu presented it; the film’s official title is Vrushakarma and its powerful first look is now revealed.

Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu isn’t just an actor; he is the phenomenon of Telugu cinema, with an endearing name “The Prince” given to him by the huge number of his devotees. He was born on August 9, 1975, in Chennai as the son of veteran actor Krishna and Indira; his entry into the film world was as a child artist in the 1979 film Needa.

Nevertheless, it was his first adult role in Rajakumarudu (1999) that really initiated his career of blockbusters. He was first schooled at St. Bede’s Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School, Chennai, then graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Loyola College, Chennai.

This early education turned out to be the basis for a career that was not only remarkable due to the high rate of films shot but also characterized by the choice of the projects that sometimes combined action with social issues, making him a real major power in the industry.

Mahesh Babu Career Milestones and Choice of Mahesh Babu Movies

Mahesh Babu’s career has been defined by his assiduously chosen films, where he explored such different characters as a romantic hero, a superhero, and a character with a social conscience, over the years.

He was awarded his first Filmfare Best Actor award thanks to a collection that included Okkadu (2003) among others, while Pokiri (2006), the film that changed everything for him, showed his range and turned him into the prime box-office attraction. His movie choice is a notable one for an increase in the topics that the public feels illustrated by Srimanthudu (2015), in which he takes on the role of a village adopter.

This was succeeded by Bharat Ane Nenu (2018) in which he presented a Chief Minister who was worried about administrative matters. His acting in both the blockbuster Dookudu (2011) and subtle movies with deeper meaning such as those he displayed his calculated strategy in the arts and public relations remarkably and so flawlessly that the audiences loved him.

His latest film was Guntur Kaaram (2024), a reunion with director Trivikram Srinivas. The colossal collaboration with genius director SS Rajamouli in the period piece Varanasi is projected to be released in 2027 and is already attracting the craziest of buzzes.

Mahesh Babu Personal Life, Wife, and Net Worth Facts

Mahesh Babu’s personal life gets its grounding through his relationship with Namrata Shirodkar, the former Miss India and actress. The two of them crossed paths on the sets of Vamsi (2000) and tied the knot in 2005. They have a son Gautam Krishna and a daughter Sitara.

He is known for his great charity and particularly for sponsoring heart surgeries for kids, which is an important part of his public image. In terms of income, Mahesh Babu is always counted among the top earners in Indian cinema. His wealth is said to be in the range of ₹250 to ₹330 crore as of 2024-2025.

The major chunk of his earnings comes from the sky-high salaries he receives per film, and also from the wide range of big brand endorsements he has, which all add up to him being a significant economic force; this situation reflects his unmistakable brand value.

He lives in a magnificent mansion located in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, and possesses an extravagant collection of high-end cars which, in turn, proves his celebrity status.

QUICK LINKS