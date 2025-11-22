Who Was Harman Sidhu? Punjabi Singer, Best Known For ‘Paper Ya Pyar,’ Dies At 37 In Tragic Road Accident

The late and unexpected demise of the famous singer Harman Sidhu at the age of 37, who lost his life in a tragic road accident, is a hard hit to the Punjabi music industry.

He had a large fan base and the whole music world, that was in great shock, was unfortunately left behind too early along with his moving songs and melodious voice. A lowly musician coming back to his place of origin Khyala, and Khyala is not far in the Mansa district of Punjab, came across a most unfortunate fate last night. The truck of his vehicle met with a head-on collision right on the Mansa-Patiala road.

The impact of the accident was such that it caused his death instantly. The car was said to be very badly mangled beyond recognition. He was popularly known as Harman Sidhu, a remarkable singer who, apart from his stunning duet ‘Paper Te Pyaar’ with Miss Pooja, which earned him immense recognition, had also captured a large young audience with his music who loved him. The silence which followed the abrupt demise of such a popular artist would be very hard to bear for the Punjab music industry.

Harman Sidhu Musical Legacy And Collaborations

The first decade of the 2000s was the height of Harman Sidhu’s career especially due to the increasing popularity of duet songs in Punjabi music. One of his artist partnerships in this regard was with the famous Punjabi singer Miss Pooja, and their collaboration was marked by the hit song ‘Paper Te Pyaar’ among others.

They also recorded tracks that were even more popular like ‘Pai Gaya Pyar’ and ‘Mobile’. Sidhu’s songs were greatly valued because of the realness and the strong human feelings that his lyrics revealed. It should be emphasized that he was a performer and his family said he had just done the work for two new songs with the release planned for the end of 2025, which would actually be a very big comeback of his singing career.

Harman Sidhu Family Tragedy And Mansa Accident Facts

The Sidhu family’s personal tragedy is worsened even more by the fact that Harman was the sole heir of his parents. The mourning process has just begun for his mother, wife, and baby daughter. Just a year and a half ago, the singer’s father passed away, which is another factor adding to the family’s mourning.

The deadly Mansa accident happened on the Mansa-Patiala road, close to the village, Khyala. The local authorities assert that the crash with the truck was so horrific that it left no one to survive. The law enforcement agencies have already conducted the required steps to the incident in-depth and are trying to find out the exact details which caused the death of a young, talented, and loved singer.

