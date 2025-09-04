When Is Jenna Ortega Starrer Wednesday Season 3 Coming Out? Ending Of Season 2 Explained

Netflix finally dropped the last batch of Wednesday Season 2 episodes on September 3, 2205, and honestly, the internet still hasn’t shut up about it.

Even with the season wrapped, the finale left so many questions hanging in the air; it’s no wonder fans can’t stop talking.

If you missed the memo, Wednesday Season 2 came out in two parts. The second half, i.e. episodes 5 through 8 delivered a ton of bombshells: the twisted history of the Addams family, all the weirdness around Wednesday’s psychic powers, and, of course, Aunt Ophelia somehow making it out alive.

Wednesday Season 2 Ending Explained: What It Means for Season 3

With so much left unresolved, people are desperate to know what comes next. And finally, it looks like the creators are dropping hints.

Wednesday’s creators are already teasing Season 3. For anyone obsessing over Season 2, here’s the good news: Wednesday has officially been renewed for a third season.

Netflix made the announcement back in August 2025, right before the second part of Season 2 aired. The showrunners, Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, actually told Tudum that the cliffhanger ending was intentional. They wanted to lay the groundwork for another chapter. According to them, the finale was basically a trail of breadcrumbs leading straight into Season 3.

Don’t get your hopes up for an immediate release, though. There’s no official date yet, and, according to a report from WhatsOnNetflix, production isn’t starting any time soon. Judging by how long the first two seasons took, we might not see Season 3 until 2027.

It’s a long wait, but the creators swear it’ll be worth it. Alfred Gough even said this next season will be “the darkest chapter of the Addams family yet,” so expect things to get even weirder.

Who’s coming back, and what’s the story?

Netflix hasn’t revealed the full cast, but let’s be real, it’s almost guaranteed Jenna Ortega will return as Wednesday. Beyond her, it sounds like more of the Addams family will show up next season.

There’s plenty to untangle: Wednesday’s rescue of Tyler (Hunter Doohan), her rocky dynamic with her grandmother, and the unresolved question about her psychic abilities.

Plus, with Principal Weems (Gwendoline Christie) and Dort (Steve Buscemi) both gone, Nevermore Academy needs new leadership. Alfred Gough says fans will be “very surprised” by who steps in.

And now that Ophelia’s alive, hidden away by Grandma Hester Frump, she’ll have a central role in Season 3, too. Miles Millar even promised, “We will be seeing more Addams Family members and learning more family secrets in season 3!”