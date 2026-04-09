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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Abhirami Venkatachalam? Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Fame Actress’ ‘Won’t Stand Naked’ Remarks Slamming ‘Unruly’ Subscribers Go Viral

Who Is Abhirami Venkatachalam? Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Fame Actress’ ‘Won’t Stand Naked’ Remarks Slamming ‘Unruly’ Subscribers Go Viral

Actor Abhirami Venkatachalam has hit back at a section of her Instagram subscribers for making inappropriate demands and expecting explicit content. In a strongly worded message, she made it clear that her page is meant for creative expression, not for catering to such requests.

Who Is Abhirami Venkatachalam? Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Fame Slams Instagram Subscribers Over ‘Nude’ Remarks; Here’s What She Said (Via Instagram)
Who Is Abhirami Venkatachalam? Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Fame Slams Instagram Subscribers Over ‘Nude’ Remarks; Here’s What She Said (Via Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: April 9, 2026 12:32:22 IST

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Who Is Abhirami Venkatachalam? Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Fame Actress’ ‘Won’t Stand Naked’ Remarks Slamming ‘Unruly’ Subscribers Go Viral

Actor Abhirami Venkatachalam has hit back at a section of her Instagram subscribers for making inappropriate demands and expecting explicit content. In a strongly worded message, she made it clear that her page is meant for creative expression, not for catering to such requests.

Addressing her followers, Abhirami thanked those who support her work but drew a firm line against those crossing boundaries. She said that if anyone expects her to “stand naked” because they have paid for a subscription, they are free to unsubscribe.

Moreover, she added that her platform is meant for sharing artistic and experimental photos that she hasn’t posted elsewhere, and welcomed only those who appreciate her work from an aesthetic point of view.

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Subscription Platform And Response

The actress runs a paid subscription on Instagram, priced at Rs 399 per month, where she shares exclusive content. Around 700 users are currently subscribed to her account. Her recent remarks came after she received messages telling her what kind of content to post.

Abhirami made it clear that she will not be dictated by such demands and reiterated that her space is for creativity, not objectionable content.

‘From Films To Reality TV’ – Who Is Abhirami Venkatachalam?

Abhirami Venkatachalam is an Indian actress and model known for Tamil films. She debuted with NOTA (2018), appeared in Nerkonda Paarvai, and gained popularity through Bigg Boss Tamil 3. Venkatachalam is also active on social media, sharing creative content.

ALSO READ: ‘Not A Porn Site’: Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Abhirami Venkatachalam Hits Out At Instagram Subscribers Over Inappropriate Demands

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Tags: Abhirami venkatachalamajith kumarBigg Boss Tamil 3 famecreative contenthome-hero-pos-15Instagram subscribersNerkonda PaarvaiNOTA filmnude remarksonline misconduct

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Who Is Abhirami Venkatachalam? Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Fame Actress’ ‘Won’t Stand Naked’ Remarks Slamming ‘Unruly’ Subscribers Go Viral

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Who Is Abhirami Venkatachalam? Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Fame Actress’ ‘Won’t Stand Naked’ Remarks Slamming ‘Unruly’ Subscribers Go Viral

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Who Is Abhirami Venkatachalam? Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Fame Actress’ ‘Won’t Stand Naked’ Remarks Slamming ‘Unruly’ Subscribers Go Viral
Who Is Abhirami Venkatachalam? Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Fame Actress’ ‘Won’t Stand Naked’ Remarks Slamming ‘Unruly’ Subscribers Go Viral
Who Is Abhirami Venkatachalam? Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Fame Actress’ ‘Won’t Stand Naked’ Remarks Slamming ‘Unruly’ Subscribers Go Viral
Who Is Abhirami Venkatachalam? Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Fame Actress’ ‘Won’t Stand Naked’ Remarks Slamming ‘Unruly’ Subscribers Go Viral

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