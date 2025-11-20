Akanksha Chamola is one of the most adored Indian actresses, thanks to her versatility and stunning performances. For little over a decade, she has been in the limelight and the acclaimed series of the beginning of her acting career was Swaragini, followed by other series like Bhootu and Can You See Me. Currently, she is seen in the soap opera Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. Akanksha, who is from Mumbai but belongs to a Garhwali family, is holding a postgraduate degree in Commerce, which indicates that she was first inclined towards studies and then later on, after her degree, she took up acting.

Who is Akanksha Chamola, Wife Of Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Gaurav Khanna? Everything You Need To Know

Her love story with actor Gaurav Khanna is indeed as charming as one of those on screen couples. They first met almost nine years back at an audition where Gaurav made a goofy attempt to impress her by introducing himself with a fake name. The love between them blossomed fast and they even had a grand three day wedding in Kanpur in November 2016. Although there is a 10 year age gap with Gaurav being the older one, the couple often says that their characters are supportive of each other, she’s young and energetic, while he provides calm and grounding.

Besides Gaurav being Akanksha’s spouse, they have been noticed and have been talked about during their Bigg Boss 19 participation for being so open when talking about children. Gaurav has expressed that he wants to become a dad sometime in the future, while Akanksha has been very open and honest in saying that she is not ready for kids at all in the near future and her husband is very supportive of this. She advised him in a very moving way during the family week of the show to be true to his values, especially going on to warn him that he should control his feelings with some of the contestants. Their relationship consisting of partnership, emotional candor, and respect has made them one of the most beloved couples in the reality TV world.

