Home > Entertainment > Who Is Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider's Father? YouTuber And His Wife Ritika Chauhan Get Publicly Disowned Amid Family Rift

Who Is Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider’s Father? YouTuber And His Wife Ritika Chauhan Get Publicly Disowned Amid Family Rift

Moto vlogger Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, remains hospitalized after an alleged suicide attempt.

YouTuber's father has publicly disowned him and his spouse Ritika Chauhan (IMAGE: X)
YouTuber's father has publicly disowned him and his spouse Ritika Chauhan (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 9, 2026 21:21:31 IST

Who Is Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider’s Father? YouTuber And His Wife Ritika Chauhan Get Publicly Disowned Amid Family Rift

The whole situation around moto vlogger Anurag Dobhal has turned raw and painfully public. After an alleged suicide attempt, Dobhal is still in the hospital, and now reports say his father has cut him and his wife, Ritika Chauhan, out of the family for good. That news just made things even heavier for everyone involved.

UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Hospitalised

If you know Dobhal as The UK07 Rider, or from his time on Bigg Boss 17, you’ve probably seen his name trending non-stop lately. Family drama, public fights, and worry about his mental health have pushed him into the spotlight.

The latest spark? An image going around social media claims Dobhal’s father published a notice in a local paper, saying he’s done with both Dobhal and Ritika.

The message apparently makes it clear, he doesn’t want the family blamed for anything Dobhal does from here on out.

Public Notice Claims Father Cut Ties With Him And Wife

Nobody seems sure if that newspaper notice is real, but it’s gone viral, and everyone online has something to say about it.

Not long before all this, Dobhal uploaded a gut-wrenching YouTube video called “Maut Ke Zimmedar.” He looks broken in it, talking openly about his struggles and how things have fallen apart at home.

He even names certain family members, blaming them for his suicide attempt and saying they’d be responsible if anything worse happened. The video set off alarm bells for fans and spread fast.

Then things got even worse. While streaming live on Instagram, Dobhal crashed his car on the Delhi–Dehradun highway. Reports say he drove into the accident on purpose, trying to end his life. Emergency teams got him to the hospital, and he landed in the ICU.

ALSO READ: It Just Makes Stupidity Louder’: Trisha Slams Parthiban After ‘Sit At Home’ Remark Faces Backlash, Actor Apologizes

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 9:21 PM IST
Who Is Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider’s Father? YouTuber And His Wife Ritika Chauhan Get Publicly Disowned Amid Family Rift

