Who Is Balochistan’s Bashir Zaib? Why BLA Leader’s Desert Motorcycle Video Sparks Ranveer Singh’s ‘Hamza’ From Dhunrandhar Comparisons- Watch Clip

A video of Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) leader Bashir Zaib riding a motorcycle through a rugged desert landscape has gone viral, drawing unexpected comparisons to Ranveer Singh’s character ‘Hamza’ from Dhurandhar.

The viral video shows sweeping terrain, flowing beard, armed men in formation, and the dramatic framing, which have sparked intense discussion on social media, with many pointing out striking similarities between the real-world footage and the cinematic imagery from the film.

Balochistan’s Bashir Zaib Viral Video

The resemblance of the Bashir Zaib Viral Video is hard to ignore. It almost feels as though he and his associates are part of a staged cinematic sequence, each movement appearing deliberate and composed.

Balochistan resistance forces giving great Content to Aditya Dhar for Dhurandhar 3🔥 Balochistan Leader Bashir Zeb posted this reel after ambushing 300 Pakistani soldiers Base. https://t.co/uP7AtdlSgJ pic.twitter.com/xcNrqyjyG1 — Bhakt Prahlad🚩 (@RakeshKishore_l) February 1, 2026







The footage immediately brings to mind the scene in Dhurandhar where Hamza rides through the mountains to meet Shirani Ahmad Baloch at the Baloch Union Force (BUF) camp to secure weapons, part of a larger arrangement involving shipments coordinated between Rehman Dakait and the ISI’s Major Iqbal.

Who is Bashir Zaib?

Bashir Zaib is the current commander-in-chief of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a militant separatist group designated as a terrorist organization by Pakistan, the US, the UK, and China.

BLA leader was born in Nushki, Balochistan, to a middle-class family. Bashir Zaib is well-educated and holds a diploma in mechanical engineering and a master’s degree in Balochi literature.

Before becoming a militant, he was the chairman of the Baloch Students Organisation-Azad (BSO-AZAD), a group known for its radical stance on Baloch independence.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar and Bashir Zaib Video Comparison

On January 31, Baloch fighters carried out what the BLA termed its most ambitious and high-impact offensive so far against the Pakistani state, dubbed Operation Herof-2 after Dhurandhar premiered on OTT.

Under Bashir Zaib’s leadership, the BLA had earlier executed “Operation Herof” (Black Storm) in August 2024, followed by a more escalated phase, “Herof-2.0,” in January-February 2026, aimed at infrastructure and security installations across Balochistan.