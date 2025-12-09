Who Is Bhaskar Bhatt? Rumours Of Farrhana Bhatt Dating Former Employee Of Bigg Boss’s Production House Spark Buzz Amongst Fans

A few hours after the Bigg Boss 19 finale, Farrhana Bhatt, the first runner-up, found herself surrounded by fans eager to snap selfies with her.

She didn’t take home the trophy Gaurav Khanna did but the sheer amount of love and buzz online has made her one of this season’s standout contestants.

As always with Bigg Boss, stepping out of the house meant stepping right into a storm of opinions and rumors from the outside world.

Is Farrhana Bhatt dating Bhaskar Bhatt?

One of the biggest stories floating around was that Farrhana had some “inside help” from her rumored boyfriend Bhaskar Bhatt, who used to work for the production company behind the show.

In an interview with India Today. Farhanna laughed off the rumours. “Bhaskar helped me? Come on, that’s just not true. And honestly, I don’t think anyone could even do that on this show. He actually warned me, ‘Don’t mess up my reputation, and at least last three weeks.’ He did tell me to be outspoken and just be myself. But if he wasn’t even sure I’d survive a few weeks, how could he possibly ‘push’ me to the end? And why would he even try?”

When asked about the love angle between them, Farrhana just shook her head, half laughing, half exasperated. “Absolutely not! He’s a good friend, that’s all. Honestly, we’d only met once or twice before the show even started. There’s nothing going on between us. Seriously, hearing this now, it’s just so silly. This is only the third time we’re meeting in person. People really do make things up.”

Then she shared where all the confusion started. Turns out, Bhaskar was the one who called her about the show two years ago.

“He reached out to me back then, but I was busy shooting something else so nothing happened. I actually saved his number as ‘Bigg Boss’ because I didn’t even know his name. This year, the producers called again, and I went through all the regular interview rounds. I’m only finding out about these rumours now, and honestly, it’s wild to think people believe this stuff. But there’s just no truth to it.”

ALSO READ: Mahieka Sharma’s ‘Private Moment Turned Cheap,’ Hardik Pandya Slams Paparazzi As Girlfriend Clicked From Inappropriate Angle: ‘Not Everything Needs To Be…’