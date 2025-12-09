LIVE TV
Mahieka Sharma's 'Private Moment Turned Cheap,' Hardik Pandya Slams Paparazzi As Girlfriend Clicked From Inappropriate Angle: 'Not Everything Needs To Be…'

Hardik Pandya slammed paparazzi on Instagram after they crossed boundaries by filming his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma. The Indian all-rounder said he accepts public attention but called the latest incident disrespectful and intrusive, sparking debate on celebrity privacy.

Hardik Pandya Slams Paparazzi For Mahieka Sharma Video (PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)
Hardik Pandya Slams Paparazzi For Mahieka Sharma Video (PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 9, 2025 16:50:30 IST

Mahieka Sharma’s ‘Private Moment Turned Cheap,’ Hardik Pandya Slams Paparazzi As Girlfriend Clicked From Inappropriate Angle: ‘Not Everything Needs To Be…’

Hardik Pandya, the Indian cricket team’s all-rounder, took to Instagram to express his anger on social media after witnessing paparazzi taking pictures and videos of his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, as per him- ‘an inappropriate angle.’ 

Hardik made an indignant attack on the paparazzi in a statement which he termed as disrespectful and intrusive photography of his partner.

The star player, whose relationship with Mahieka has been the subject of a lot of scrutiny by the public, admitted that attention comes with being in the limelight and said, It is part of the life I have chosen. Nevertheless, he claimed that one of the recent events took a step too far.

Hardik Pandya: ‘I respect your hustle but…’ 

On Instagram story, Hardik wrote, ‘I understand that living in the public eye comes with attention and scrutiny, it’s part of the life I’ve chosen. But today something happened that crossed a line.”

He continued, “Mahieka was simply walking down a staircase at a Bandra restaurant when paps decided to capture her from an angle that no woman deserves to be photographed from. A private moment was turned into cheap sensationalism.”

“This isn’t about headlines or who clicked what, it’s about basic respect. Women deserve dignity. Everyone deserves boundaries. To the media brothers who work hard every day: I respect your hustle, and I always cooperate. But I’m requesting you all please be a little more mindful. Not everything needs to be captured. Not every angle needs to be taken. Let’s keep some humanity in this game. Thank you,” Pandya concluded.

Mahieka Sharma’s ‘Private Moment Turned Cheap,’ Hardik Pandya Slams Paparazzi As Girlfriend Clicked From Inappropriate Angle: ‘Not Everything Needs To Be…’

About Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma’s Relationship

Hardik recently went official with his new girlfriend, model and yoga teacher Mahieka. Following the speculation on social media and sightseeing, Pandya confirmed the relationship in October 2025, a month before his 32nd birthday, by sharing intimate photos and videos of the couple on a private beach vacation and performing a puja together.

Mahieka Sharma, 24 and an award-winning model who has worked with the leading designers, received a degree in Economics and Finance is currently being hailed by fans beside Pandya as a new high-profile couple.

The cricketer himself has made Mahieka one of the three things in his life alongside cricket and his son, Agastya, but Mahieka herself has recently dismissed rumours of widespread engagement, citing it through wearing nice jewellery every day in a joke.

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 4:50 PM IST
Mahieka Sharma’s ‘Private Moment Turned Cheap,’ Hardik Pandya Slams Paparazzi As Girlfriend Clicked From Inappropriate Angle: ‘Not Everything Needs To Be…’

QUICK LINKS