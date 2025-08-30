LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association donald trump Argentine Football Association Jio IPO Chamoli Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Emma Heming? Bruce Willis’ Wife Claps Back At Haters Over Actor Being Shifted To Different Home Amid Dementia Battle

Who Is Emma Heming? Bruce Willis’ Wife Claps Back At Haters Over Actor Being Shifted To Different Home Amid Dementia Battle

Emma Heming, wife of Bruce Willis, clapped back at criticism for sharing that the actor now lives in a separate home while battling frontotemporal dementia. In an emotional Instagram video, Heming defended caregivers, emphasized family support, and shared how she stays strong for their daughters.

Bruce Willis with wife Emma Heming (Pic Credit: Heute- Creative Commons)
Bruce Willis with wife Emma Heming (Pic Credit: Heute- Creative Commons)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 30, 2025 08:18:39 IST

Emma Heming did not mince words after catching heat for sharing that Bruce Willis, her husband and Hollywood legend, now lives in a separate house while dealing with dementia.

In a video on Instagram, Heming, 47, looked straight into the camera and said, “The opinions are so loud and they’re so noisy. But if they don’t have the experience of this, they don’t get a say. And they definitely don’t get a vote.”

Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Slams Criticism

Emma Heming pointed out how quickly people are to judge caregivers, especially in the comments section. “That is what caregivers are up against,” she continued. “Judgement from others and criticism from others.” 

Heming did acknowledge that ABC’s Diane Sawyer Special did a good job of raising awareness about frontotemporal dementia (FTD), Bruce’s diagnosis, and especially about the challenges caregivers face.

She said that sharing her story might invite criticism, but it also helps others who are actually going through the same thing feel seen and less alone.

“That’s who I share for,” Heming wrote in her caption, “so I can build a deeper connection with a community that understands this journey.”

Bruce Willis’ Family Stands by Emma Heming After Backlash

Tallulah Willis, Bruce’s daughter with Demi Moore, jumped into the comments to support her stepmom: “I love you so much. We love you so much. Thank you for all you do.”

During the Sawyer interview, Heming talked about the painful choice to move Bruce to a different home, close by but separate from where she lives with their daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11. She said Bruce would have wanted his girls to have a home that fits their needs, not his.

Heming made it clear that she and their daughters still spend plenty of time with Bruce, breakfasts and dinners, regular visits, and that he’s in good hands with a dedicated care team.

About Bruce Willis’ dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis retired from acting in 2022 after his aphasia diagnosis, and his FTD diagnosis came the following year. The disease, according to the Mayo Clinic, messes with language, movement, and behaviour in devastating ways.

Back in December, marking her 17th anniversary with Bruce, Heming was open about her pain. “Anniversaries used to bring excitement now, if I’m honest, they stir up all the feelings, leaving a heaviness in my heart and a pit in my stomach,” she shared, admitting she sometimes sits with the question, “why him, why us,” if just for half an hour at a time.

RELATED News

Reddit Questions Celebrity MasterChef Authenticity After Gaurav Khanna Admits He Can’t Cook Indian Food In Bigg Boss 19 House
Attention Fans! Farida Jalal Reunites With Shruti Seth And Simple Kaul – Is A Shararat Sequel COMING SOON?
Baaghi 4 Trailer Review: Tiger Shroff’s Action Gets Bloodier As He Goes Against Sanjay Dutt, Fans Say ‘He Needs A Good Script’
Allu Arjun’s Grandmother Passes Away At 94, Ram Charan Halts Shoot To Pay Emotional Tribute
Bigg Boss 19 Day 6 Top Highlights: Kunickaa Sadanand Becomes Captain, Abhishek Bajaj Breaks Down, Farhana Bhatt Returns, As Drama Unfolds

LATEST NEWS

US Denies Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas Entry to UN Amid Growing Support for Palestinian Statehood
7 Lesser Known And Strange Royal Family Facts That Will Surprise You
Who Was Andriy Parubiy? The Ukrainian Politician Killed In Lviv Under Mysterious Circumstances
Breaking: After a Gap of 7 Years, PM Modi Lands In China To Attend the SCO Summit
World’s Biggest Arms Buyers Revealed: Where Do India, Pakistan Rank?
Top Terror Facilitator ‘Samandar Chacha’ Killed in Gurez Sector Operation
Here’s How Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Is Sure To Have Drama!
Do you throw away the ashes of the lamp after the puja? It has these 5 divine qualities…
Italy’s Giorgia Meloni’s Photos Appear on Porn Site – Know What Happened Next
France Rejects US Move to Block Palestinian Officials from UN – Is Donald Trump Fueling a New Rift with Europe?
Who Is Emma Heming? Bruce Willis’ Wife Claps Back At Haters Over Actor Being Shifted To Different Home Amid Dementia Battle

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Emma Heming? Bruce Willis’ Wife Claps Back At Haters Over Actor Being Shifted To Different Home Amid Dementia Battle

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Emma Heming? Bruce Willis’ Wife Claps Back At Haters Over Actor Being Shifted To Different Home Amid Dementia Battle
Who Is Emma Heming? Bruce Willis’ Wife Claps Back At Haters Over Actor Being Shifted To Different Home Amid Dementia Battle
Who Is Emma Heming? Bruce Willis’ Wife Claps Back At Haters Over Actor Being Shifted To Different Home Amid Dementia Battle
Who Is Emma Heming? Bruce Willis’ Wife Claps Back At Haters Over Actor Being Shifted To Different Home Amid Dementia Battle

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?