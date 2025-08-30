Who Is Emma Heming? Bruce Willis’ Wife Claps Back At Haters Over Actor Being Shifted To Different Home Amid Dementia Battle

Emma Heming did not mince words after catching heat for sharing that Bruce Willis, her husband and Hollywood legend, now lives in a separate house while dealing with dementia.

In a video on Instagram, Heming, 47, looked straight into the camera and said, “The opinions are so loud and they’re so noisy. But if they don’t have the experience of this, they don’t get a say. And they definitely don’t get a vote.”

Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Slams Criticism

Emma Heming pointed out how quickly people are to judge caregivers, especially in the comments section. “That is what caregivers are up against,” she continued. “Judgement from others and criticism from others.”

Heming did acknowledge that ABC’s Diane Sawyer Special did a good job of raising awareness about frontotemporal dementia (FTD), Bruce’s diagnosis, and especially about the challenges caregivers face.

She said that sharing her story might invite criticism, but it also helps others who are actually going through the same thing feel seen and less alone.

“That’s who I share for,” Heming wrote in her caption, “so I can build a deeper connection with a community that understands this journey.”

Bruce Willis’ Family Stands by Emma Heming After Backlash

Tallulah Willis, Bruce’s daughter with Demi Moore, jumped into the comments to support her stepmom: “I love you so much. We love you so much. Thank you for all you do.”

During the Sawyer interview, Heming talked about the painful choice to move Bruce to a different home, close by but separate from where she lives with their daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11. She said Bruce would have wanted his girls to have a home that fits their needs, not his.

Heming made it clear that she and their daughters still spend plenty of time with Bruce, breakfasts and dinners, regular visits, and that he’s in good hands with a dedicated care team.

About Bruce Willis’ dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis retired from acting in 2022 after his aphasia diagnosis, and his FTD diagnosis came the following year. The disease, according to the Mayo Clinic, messes with language, movement, and behaviour in devastating ways.

Back in December, marking her 17th anniversary with Bruce, Heming was open about her pain. “Anniversaries used to bring excitement now, if I’m honest, they stir up all the feelings, leaving a heaviness in my heart and a pit in my stomach,” she shared, admitting she sometimes sits with the question, “why him, why us,” if just for half an hour at a time.