Who Is Jason Sanjay? Here’s The Real Reason Why He Unfollowed Vijay Thalapathy as Sangeeta Sornalingam’s Divorce Drama Unfolds

Jason’s reported decision to unfollow Vijay quickly became a talking point across fan communities. However, some social media users have pointed out that it remains unclear whether he had ever followed his father’s account in the first place. The speculation gained momentum alongside reports concerning Vijay’s marital situation.

Jason Sanjay (Photo: IG)
Jason Sanjay (Photo: IG)

Family developments involving public figures often capture attention quickly, especially when fans begin closely observing social media activity. Recently, speculation arose around filmmaker Jason Sanjay after reports suggested he may have unfollowed his father, actor-turned-politician Vijay, on Instagram amid circulating news about his parents’ alleged separation.

According to online discussions, Jason’s reported decision to unfollow Vijay quickly became a talking point across fan communities. However, some social media users have pointed out that it remains unclear whether he had ever followed his father’s account in the first place. The speculation gained momentum alongside reports concerning Vijay’s marital situation.

Media attention intensified following claims that Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, had filed for divorce. As per reports by Asian News International (ANI), a petition was filed in the Chengalpattu Family Court. The filing reportedly includes allegations of an extramarital relationship involving Vijay and an unnamed actress. However, neither Vijay nor Sangeetha has issued an official statement confirming or denying these claims.

Sangeetha, of Sri Lankan Tamil origin and raised in the United Kingdom, married Vijay in 1999. Before her marriage, she was a British citizen with family roots in Sri Lanka, where her father was an industrialist before relocating to the UK.

Their acquaintance reportedly began outside the film industry. Following the success of Poove Unakkaga, Sangeetha met Vijay during a visit to Chennai’s Film City to congratulate him. Afterward, he invited her to his home and introduced her to his parents, filmmaker S. A. Chandrasekhar and Shoba Chandrasekhar.

At the time, Sangeetha was staying near the family’s residence during her visit, and their bond gradually deepened. Vijay’s parents later initiated marriage discussions, and reports indicate that his family travelled to London to meet hers before finalising the wedding.

The couple married on August 25, 1999, in a traditional Hindu ceremony, followed by a reception in Chennai. Despite their differing religious backgrounds — Vijay is Christian and Sangeetha is Hindu — the wedding was conducted according to Hindu customs, with a subsequent celebration in the city.

They later welcomed two children, born in 2000 and 2005. Over the years, the children made occasional brief appearances in Vijay’s films, including Vettaikaaran and Theri.

Vijay, who recently launched the political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, has largely maintained privacy regarding his personal life despite his high public profile.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from either party regarding the reported divorce proceedings.

QUICK LINKS