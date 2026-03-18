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Home > Entertainment News > Who is Saba Ibrahim? Actress Dipika Kakar’s Sister-In-Law, Shoaib Ibrahim’s Sister, Faces Massive Backlash for Breaking Roza on Busy Highway with Family, Viral Video Sparks Debate

Who is Saba Ibrahim? Actress Dipika Kakar’s Sister-In-Law, Shoaib Ibrahim’s Sister, Faces Massive Backlash for Breaking Roza on Busy Highway with Family, Viral Video Sparks Debate

Popular YouTuber Saba Ibrahim, sister of television actor Shoaib Ibrahim and sister-in-law of actress Dipika Kakar, is facing backlash on social media after a clip from her latest vlog went viral and triggered widespread debate.

Shoaib Ibrahim’s Sister Face Massive Backlash for Breaking Roza on Busy Highway. Photo: X
Shoaib Ibrahim’s Sister Face Massive Backlash for Breaking Roza on Busy Highway. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: March 18, 2026 14:57:06 IST

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Who is Saba Ibrahim? Actress Dipika Kakar’s Sister-In-Law, Shoaib Ibrahim’s Sister, Faces Massive Backlash for Breaking Roza on Busy Highway with Family, Viral Video Sparks Debate

Popular YouTuber Saba Ibrahim, sister of television actor Shoaib Ibrahim and sister-in-law of actress Dipika Kakar, is facing backlash on social media after a clip from her latest vlog went viral and triggered widespread debate. 

The controversy began when viewers noticed that she and her family had stopped at the busy highway to break their fast during Ramzan, a move many considered ‘dangerous and risky.’ 

Saba Ibrahim Viral Video of Breaking Roza 

Saba Ibrahim recently shared a vlog on her YouTube channel documenting her road trip from Mumbai to Maudaha the hometown of her husband Khalid Niyaz, also known as Sunny. 

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The family undertook the journey during the festive season to celebrate Eid together with their relatives. In the vlog the family was still travelling when it was time for iftar. 

Instead of continuing their journey they chose to stop by the roadside, park their car and break their fast there. The video shows them spreading a cloth on the ground and sitting down to eat. 

Who Is Saba Ibrahim? 

Saba Ibrahim, widely known by her YouTube channel name Saba Ka Jahaan, is a prominent Indian lifestyle vlogger and social media influencer. She holds a massive 3.9 million subscribers and over 900 videos. 

Saba Ibrahim’s vlog primarily focuses on her daily life, family interactions, travel and personal stuff. She is the sister of popular television actor Shoaib Ibrahim and the sister-in-law of actress Dipika Kakar, both also have their own YouTube channel. 

Social Media Reactions

One user wrote, “Previously, they merely offered *Namaz* on the roads; now, they have started holding *Iftar* there as well. Seeing this, many others will also begin hosting *Iftar* parties on the roads, and no one will take any action against them.” 

Second user commented, “Stopping a car in the middle of a highway for something like iftar isn’t just careless it’s outright reckless. Saba Kajahaan and her family didn’t just bend the rules, they completely ignored basic road safety and common sense.”

Third user said, “Faith is about preserving life, not risking it for a vlog. ​Stopping on a highway with a 100km/h speed limit to have Iftar is incredibly dangerous for the family and other drivers. Saying ‘No problem’ won’t stop a multi-ton truck from a collision.” 

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 2:15 PM IST
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Tags: dipika kakar sister in lawsaba ibrahim controversysaba ibrahim highway iftarsaba ibrahim roza videosaba ibrahim viral videosaba ibrahim youtube vlogsaba ka jahaan vlogshoaib ibrahim sister news

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Who is Saba Ibrahim? Actress Dipika Kakar’s Sister-In-Law, Shoaib Ibrahim’s Sister, Faces Massive Backlash for Breaking Roza on Busy Highway with Family, Viral Video Sparks Debate

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Who is Saba Ibrahim? Actress Dipika Kakar’s Sister-In-Law, Shoaib Ibrahim’s Sister, Faces Massive Backlash for Breaking Roza on Busy Highway with Family, Viral Video Sparks Debate

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Who is Saba Ibrahim? Actress Dipika Kakar’s Sister-In-Law, Shoaib Ibrahim’s Sister, Faces Massive Backlash for Breaking Roza on Busy Highway with Family, Viral Video Sparks Debate
Who is Saba Ibrahim? Actress Dipika Kakar’s Sister-In-Law, Shoaib Ibrahim’s Sister, Faces Massive Backlash for Breaking Roza on Busy Highway with Family, Viral Video Sparks Debate
Who is Saba Ibrahim? Actress Dipika Kakar’s Sister-In-Law, Shoaib Ibrahim’s Sister, Faces Massive Backlash for Breaking Roza on Busy Highway with Family, Viral Video Sparks Debate
Who is Saba Ibrahim? Actress Dipika Kakar’s Sister-In-Law, Shoaib Ibrahim’s Sister, Faces Massive Backlash for Breaking Roza on Busy Highway with Family, Viral Video Sparks Debate

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