Who Was Anirudha Srikkanth’s First Wife? Actress And Model Once Married To The Chennai-Born Former CSK Batter

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer Anirudha Srikkanth recently married actor and model Samyuktha Shanmuganathan in a traditional ceremony in Chennai, drawing massive attention online. As photos and videos from the intimate wedding went viral, many fans began searching for details about Anirudha’s previous marriage. So, who was Anirudha Srikkanth’s first wife?

Actress, Model Arthi Venkatesh

Before marrying Samyuktha, Anirudha Srikkanth was married to model and actress Arthi (Aarti) Venkatesh. The couple tied the knot in January 2012 in a star-studded wedding attended by celebrities from the film and cricket worlds. Their marriage, however, lasted only about two years and ended in divorce around 2014.

Who Is Arthi Venkatesh?

Arthi Venkatesh is a well-known Indian model and actress, born in Chennai and raised in Hyderabad. She completed her education in Visual Communication at Loyola College, Chennai, and also pursued a course in Interior Designing at IFDA, Bangalore. Initially shy and focused on sports like basketball and tennis, Aarti entered the modeling world after being encouraged by fashion designer Prasad Bidappa.

Over the years, Arthi has walked more than 250 ramp shows and appeared in over 300 professional photoshoots, working with international fashion labels such as Jovani and Morrell Maxie. She made her film debut in Bejoy Nambiar’s 2017 anthology film Solo, starring opposite actor Dulquer Salmaan.

Today, Aarti remains active in the industry and enjoys a strong social media presence, with over 216K Instagram followers, frequently posting updates and photos with well-known personalities from film, sports, and music.

Anirudha Srikkanth’s Career

Anirudha is the son of legendary cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth. A right-handed opening batter known for his attacking stroke play, he represented Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and later played in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). Despite strong domestic performances, he never earned a spot in the Indian national team.

Star cricketer got married to Samyuktha Shanmuganathan

Anirudha and Samyuktha confirmed their relationship publicly during Diwali 2024, which sparked wedding speculation across social media. Their marriage marks a fresh beginning for both, who were previously divorced. Samyuktha earlier married tech entrepreneur Karthik Shankar, with the couple finalising their divorce in early 2025.

ALSO READ: WPL 2026 Auction: Six Time World Champion Alyssa Healy Remains Unsold