LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news Bushra Bibi india's got latent congress aleema khan Aishwarya rai AADHAAR Deepti Chaurasia dharmendra Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Was Anirudha Srikkanth’s First Wife? Actress And Model Once Married To The Chennai-Born Former CSK Batter

Who Was Anirudha Srikkanth’s First Wife? Actress And Model Once Married To The Chennai-Born Former CSK Batter

Former CSK batter Anirudha Srikkanth, who recently married actor Samyuktha Shanmuganathan, was earlier married to model and actress Aarti Venkatesh. The couple tied the knot in 2012 and divorced after two years. Aarti is a well-known model and debuted in the film Solo in 2017.

Who was Anirudha Srikkanth's first wife? (Photo: X)
Who was Anirudha Srikkanth's first wife? (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 27, 2025 18:17:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Anirudha Srikkanth’s First Wife? Actress And Model Once Married To The Chennai-Born Former CSK Batter

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer Anirudha Srikkanth recently married actor and model Samyuktha Shanmuganathan in a traditional ceremony in Chennai, drawing massive attention online. As photos and videos from the intimate wedding went viral, many fans began searching for details about Anirudha’s previous marriage. So, who was Anirudha Srikkanth’s first wife?

Actress,  Model Arthi Venkatesh

Before marrying Samyuktha, Anirudha Srikkanth was married to model and actress Arthi (Aarti) Venkatesh. The couple tied the knot in January 2012 in a star-studded wedding attended by celebrities from the film and cricket worlds. Their marriage, however, lasted only about two years and ended in divorce around 2014.

Who Is Arthi Venkatesh?

Arthi Venkatesh is a well-known Indian model and actress, born in Chennai and raised in Hyderabad. She completed her education in Visual Communication at Loyola College, Chennai, and also pursued a course in Interior Designing at IFDA, Bangalore. Initially shy and focused on sports like basketball and tennis, Aarti entered the modeling world after being encouraged by fashion designer Prasad Bidappa.

Over the years, Arthi has walked more than 250 ramp shows and appeared in over 300 professional photoshoots, working with international fashion labels such as Jovani and Morrell Maxie. She made her film debut in Bejoy Nambiar’s 2017 anthology film Solo, starring opposite actor Dulquer Salmaan.

Today, Aarti remains active in the industry and enjoys a strong social media presence, with over 216K Instagram followers, frequently posting updates and photos with well-known personalities from film, sports, and music.

Anirudha Srikkanth’s Career

Anirudha is the son of legendary cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth. A right-handed opening batter known for his attacking stroke play, he represented Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and later played in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). Despite strong domestic performances, he never earned a spot in the Indian national team.

Star cricketer got married to Samyuktha Shanmuganathan

Anirudha and Samyuktha confirmed their relationship publicly during Diwali 2024, which sparked wedding speculation across social media. Their marriage marks a fresh beginning for both, who were previously divorced. Samyuktha earlier married tech entrepreneur Karthik Shankar, with the couple finalising their divorce in early 2025.

ALSO READ: WPL 2026 Auction: Six Time World Champion Alyssa Healy Remains Unsold

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 6:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Anirudha SrikkanthAnirudha Srikkanth newsAnirudha Srikkanth weddingArthi Venkatesh

RELATED News

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Day 1: Here’s How Dhanush–Kriti Sanon’s Film Is Expected To Open

Stranger Things Season 5: From Linda Hamilton To Nell Fisher, Meet The New Faces Of Hawkins’ Final Battle

Why Has Supreme Court Asked Samay Raina To Invite Specially-Abled On His Shows? THIS Offensive Joke By India’s Got Latent Host Led To Massive Backlash

Sameer Wankhede vs Aryan Khan: Red Chillies’ Series ‘The Ba***ds Of Bollywood’ Sparks Legal Battle Over Cordelia Cruise Case – Explained

Who Is Mufti Abdul Qawi? Pakistani Maulvi Stirs Controversy Claiming He Will Convert Aishwarya Rai To Islam As She Will Soon Send Him A Marriage Proposal: ‘Will Name Her…’

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Anirudha Srikkanth’s First Wife? Actress And Model Once Married To The Chennai-Born Former CSK Batter

Where Is Bushra Bibi? Imran Khan’s Wife Missing From Public View As Death Rumours About Ex-Pakistan PM Surface

Redmi 15C 5G Leaks: When Is The Phone Getting Launched? Know About Price, Specifications, And Features Here

“Equality Begins Within”: Sanjeev Kwatra’s Powerful Call to Rebuild Respect for Every Gender

‘Don’t Escalate With China’: Trump Warns Japanese PM Takaichi As Taiwan Remarks Spark Diplomatic Storm

Your Credit Score Could Save You Money: How To Build A Powerful Score And Unlock Better Interest Rates- Explained

ASI Guide At Kailasa Temple Sparks Outrage After Saying Maa Parvati ‘Was Characterless,’ Triggers Backlash

Gud Or Desi Khand: What’s The Healthier Pick

Good News For Indian Travellers, Can Now Travel For Winter Holidays To These Visa-Free Countries, They Are…

WPL 2026 Auction: Six Time World Champion Alyssa Healy Remains Unsold

Who Was Anirudha Srikkanth’s First Wife? Actress And Model Once Married To The Chennai-Born Former CSK Batter

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Anirudha Srikkanth’s First Wife? Actress And Model Once Married To The Chennai-Born Former CSK Batter

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Anirudha Srikkanth’s First Wife? Actress And Model Once Married To The Chennai-Born Former CSK Batter
Who Was Anirudha Srikkanth’s First Wife? Actress And Model Once Married To The Chennai-Born Former CSK Batter
Who Was Anirudha Srikkanth’s First Wife? Actress And Model Once Married To The Chennai-Born Former CSK Batter
Who Was Anirudha Srikkanth’s First Wife? Actress And Model Once Married To The Chennai-Born Former CSK Batter

QUICK LINKS