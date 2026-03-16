Who Was Navnindra Behl? Kangana Ranaut’s Queen Co-Star, Also Known For Her Role In Ishqbaaz, Passes Away At 76, Tributes Pour In

Navnindra Behl was a widely admired personality in the Punjabi entertainment industry. She began her journey in theatre at the young age of three. As she grew older, she became actively involved in amateur theatre in Patiala and later completed her post-graduation in Punjabi literature. After finishing her studies, she joined the Drama Department at Punjabi University as a lecturer.

During her remarkable 37-year academic career, she mentored and trained numerous stage, television, and film artists. Over the years, she served in several roles including lecturer, reader, professor, and eventually the head of the department, leaving a lasting impact on generations of performers.

Apart from her academic contributions, Navnindra Behl also enjoyed a successful career in television, working for nearly 30 years as a writer, actor, and director. She appeared in several notable films, including Maachis directed by Gulzar, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! by Dibakar Banerjee, and Queen starring Kangana Ranaut. She was also part of Hollywood productions such as The Pride and The Guru.

On television, she played the role of Nakuul Mehta’s grandmother in the popular shows Dil Boley Oberoi and Ishqbaaaz. She was also seen in TV projects like Viji and Sadaa-E-Vaadi. Her performance in Khufiya alongside Tabu was highly appreciated by critics and audiences alike. Even her brief role in Queen managed to leave a strong impression on viewers.

Veteran actress Navnindra Behl passed away at the age of 76. On March 16, her son, filmmaker and screenwriter Kanu Behl, shared the heartbreaking news of her passing on Instagram. He posted a throwback photograph of his mother and wrote an emotional message in her memory.

In his tribute, Kanu described his late mother as his “Titan,” “Faith,” “Love,” “Guide,” and “Mentor,” adding the heartfelt line, “Until you birth me again.” He also shared that he would always search for her bright smile, warm hugs, and those curious, expressive eyes, thanking her for lighting up his soul.

The post soon went viral on social media, with several celebrities offering their condolences. Harshvardhan Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Arati Kadav, and Mansi Srivastava were among those who expressed grief over her demise. Navnindra Behl’s passing is a significant loss to Indian theatre, television, and cinema.

ALSO READ: ‘Crossed All Limits Of Vulgarity’: Nora Fatehi Gets Brutally Slammed By The Internet Over ‘Disgusting’ Lyrics In New Song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke Featuring Dhurandhar Star Sanjay Dutt