Why Did Mahesh Babu Miss Gautam’s 19th Birthday? His Emotional Note Explains It All

Mahesh Babu, one of the most renowned Telugu stars just told us how a father might feel after his son’s important day, his birthday! He posted for his son Gautam’s 19th birthday. For the first time in 19 years of his son being a part of life this was the first time Mahesh Babu was not present for his son’s birthday.

Mahesh Babu Pens Heartfelt Note for Gautam’s 19th Birthday

He wrote something really heartfelt, saying how every year Gautam surprises him more and more. He even admitted it was the only birthday he’s ever missed and that his love is with Gautam every step of the way.

Happy 19 my son!! Each year you amaze me a little more… ♥️♥️♥️ Missing your birthday this year, the only one i have ever missed… my love is with you every step of the way….😘😘😘 Always your biggest cheerleader in whatever you do… keep shining and keep growing…🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/0bV51ZRR8S — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 31, 2025







Plus, he promised to always be his biggest cheerleader, telling him to keep shining and growing. Along with the message, he shared a nostalgic photo from when Gautam was a kid just sitting on a bollard while Mahesh kept a protective eye on him. It’s such a sweet throwback that shows their close bond.

Gautam, Earning His Place, Not Inheriting It

Gautam is not one of the kids who is living off his parents and waiting for nepotism to knock at his door one day. He’s studying acting at New York University and has been interested in films since he was little. Fun fact, he started his career way back in 2014, playing the younger version of Mahesh’s character in, Nenokkadine. Since then, he’s been working hard to follow his own path in the film world, with his parents standing next to him as strong as a pillar.

What really is sweet about Mahesh’s message is that feeling any parent gets, the bittersweet mix of watching your kid grow up, be their own person, and chase their dreams, sometimes from afar. It’s clear their father-son bond runs deep, no matter the distance.

So as Gautam keeps paving his way in acting, it’s obvious he’s got all the love and support from his dad. Mahesh’s words remind us that no matter where life takes you, family love is what truly keeps you going.

Also Read: Tollywood’s Prince Mahesh Babu Turns 50, Megastar Chiranjeevi Calls Him Telugu Cinema’s ‘Pride’