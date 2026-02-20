LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Why This Kolaveri Di' Composer Anirudh Ravichander's Hyderabad Concert Update: Fan Pit, Gold & Silver Ticket Prices You Must Know Before Attending Rockstar's Show!

‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ Composer Anirudh Ravichander’s Hyderabad Concert Update: Fan Pit, Gold & Silver Ticket Prices You Must Know Before Attending Rockstar’s Show!

Anirudh Ravichander XV Tour will start in Hyderabad on Mar 21, 2026 at Gachibowli Stadium; 15 years of hits, high-energy show.

Anirudh Ravichander XV Tour will start in Hyderabad. (Photo: IG/FlashBrushProduction)
Anirudh Ravichander XV Tour will start in Hyderabad. (Photo: IG/FlashBrushProduction)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 20, 2026 16:14:29 IST

‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ Composer Anirudh Ravichander’s Hyderabad Concert Update: Fan Pit, Gold & Silver Ticket Prices You Must Know Before Attending Rockstar’s Show!

The wait is finally over for fans in the City of Pearls. The first leg of the Anirudh Ravichander XV Tour has been officially confirmed for Hyderabad, celebrating 15 years of hits and dominance in the Indian music industry.

What started with global sensations like Why This Kolaveri Di? has now evolved into a full-fledged “Rockstar” phenomenon, making every performance a must-watch event.

Concert Date & Venue: March 21 at Gachibowli Outdoor Stadium

The Hyderabad show is scheduled for March 21, 2026, at the Gachibowli Outdoor Stadium, an open-air venue renowned for its electric concert atmosphere. This concert marks the beginning of a pan-India celebration of Anirudh’s music, showcasing everything from his Tamil roots to chart-topping hits across languages.

Fans Speculate on Setlist: From Kolaveri Di to Viral Hits

Speculation over the XV Tour setlist is at a fever pitch. Fans are eager for live renditions of:

  • Why This Kolaveri Di?

  • Pakkam Vanthu

  • Petta Theme

  • Paaraa

  • 23 Theme (from AA23)

  • Vijay’s Jana Nayagan hits like Raavana Mavandaa

Blending 15 years of musical milestones, the concert promises nostalgia, chartbusters, and high-energy performances for every fan.

‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ Composer Anirudh Ravichander’s Hyderabad Concert Update: Fan Pit, Gold & Silver Ticket Prices You Must Know Before Attending Rockstar’s Show!

Ticket Prices Revealed: Fan Pit, Gold & Silver

As per Book my show website, Ticket demand is skyrocketing, and pre-registrations are live on BookMyShow. Official ticket prices for the Hyderabad concert are:

  • Gachibowli Outdoor Stadium Fan Pit: ₹5,999

  • Front Pit: ₹3,999

  • Gold: ₹2,499

  • Silver: ₹1,999

Fans are advised to book quickly, as tickets are expected to sell out within minutes.

Anirudh Launches Albuquerque Records: A New Era

Beyond performing, Anirudh Ravichander has launched his own music label, Albuquerque Records, aimed at promoting independent pop, film soundtracks, and emerging talent. This initiative marks a major expansion of his role in India’s music industry, moving from composer and performer to music ownership and talent development.

Why You Cannot Miss This Rockstar Show

From iconic tracks like Why This Kolaveri Di? to his latest viral hits, Hyderabad fans are set for a once-in-a-lifetime musical experience. With electrifying performances, multi-language chartbusters, and a celebration of 15 years of musical dominance, this is Anirudh Ravichander at his best.

ALSO READ: ‘Five Heroines, Not One Shot’, Yash’s Toxic Teaser Sparks Heated Discussions On X: Netizens Ask, ‘Is This Really A Geetu Mohandas Film?’

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 4:14 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tags: anirudh ravichanderAnirudh Ravichander concertAnirudh Ravichander Hyderabad concert ticketsAnirudh Ravichander newsAnirudh Ravichander tourAnirudh Ravichander XV Tour

‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ Composer Anirudh Ravichander’s Hyderabad Concert Update: Fan Pit, Gold & Silver Ticket Prices You Must Know Before Attending Rockstar’s Show!

‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ Composer Anirudh Ravichander’s Hyderabad Concert Update: Fan Pit, Gold & Silver Ticket Prices You Must Know Before Attending Rockstar’s Show!
‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ Composer Anirudh Ravichander’s Hyderabad Concert Update: Fan Pit, Gold & Silver Ticket Prices You Must Know Before Attending Rockstar’s Show!
‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ Composer Anirudh Ravichander’s Hyderabad Concert Update: Fan Pit, Gold & Silver Ticket Prices You Must Know Before Attending Rockstar’s Show!
‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ Composer Anirudh Ravichander’s Hyderabad Concert Update: Fan Pit, Gold & Silver Ticket Prices You Must Know Before Attending Rockstar’s Show!

QUICK LINKS