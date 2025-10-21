LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest viral video Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder kolkata latest viral video Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder kolkata latest viral video Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder kolkata latest viral video Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder kolkata
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest viral video Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder kolkata latest viral video Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder kolkata latest viral video Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder kolkata latest viral video Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder kolkata
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Will Bill Gates Soon Make A Cameo Appearance In Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2? Here’s The Truth

Will Bill Gates Soon Make A Cameo Appearance In Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2? Here’s The Truth

Rumours suggest Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will make a special cameo in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, starring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay. His virtual appearance will span three episodes, featuring a video call with Tulsi Virani connecting America to the Virani family.

Bill Gates to feature in 'KSBKBH 2' ( PHOTO: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Bill Gates to feature in 'KSBKBH 2' ( PHOTO: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 21, 2025 20:50:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will Bill Gates Soon Make A Cameo Appearance In Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2? Here’s The Truth

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, with Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, was a recent crossover with Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’s Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar, aka Parvati and Om, to the chagrin of fans.

There are rumours that Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, will even make a special appearance alongside the iconic character of Smriti, Tulsi Virani.

Bill Gates All Set For A Special Cameo In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

A report by The Times of India, has given an account that the plot of the story will conclude in a video call between Smriti Irani and Bill Gates, which will traverse three episodes.

In the middle of this, a video uploaded by Gossips TV shows Tulsi talking to a man in a video call, and she can be heard saying: Bohot accha laga aap seedha America se mere parivaar se jud gaye, aapka hum sab besabri se intezaar kar rahe hain.

At another point later on in the video, Tulsi contributes to it by saying, “Aap soch rahe hain kaun hai jo America se seedha, jo Virani parivaar se judne wala hai.”

Additionally, discussing the purpose of Bill Gates to make a cameo in the serial, the report mentioned that the plot will be built around the establishment and enhancement of awareness regarding the well-being of pregnant women and newborns.

The cooperation was a natural one as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is actively involved in these causes. The report added that Smriti needed to use the show as an avenue to raise health and social awareness by telling stories.

An official confirmation, however, is still awaited. 

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan Shares Glimpse Of Him Celebrating Diwali With Wife Gauri Khan, Watch

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 8:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bill gatesKyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thilatest entertainment newssmriti irani

RELATED News

Five Gripping Indian OTT Thrillers To Binge-Watch In 2025: Twists, Suspense And Edge-Of-Seat Drama You Can’t Miss!

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat X Review: Harshvardhan Rane Shines But Screenplay Falls Flat, Fans Call It a Diwali Disappointment!

Thamma Teaser: Aneet Padda Replaces Kiara Advani As Shakti Shalini, Fans Recall ‘Saiyaara’ Magic

Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Shine Bright: First Diwali Together After Wedding Sparks Stunning Celebration!

Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma’s Twin Game Going Strong, Red Themed Diwali Appearance Captivates Fans

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 4-Elevance flags higher costs in Medicaid business in 2026, shares retreat

European chipmaker Axelera launches second AI inference chip

Polish, US officials discussed boosting US LNG supplies to Central Europe

Will Bill Gates Soon Make A Cameo Appearance In Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2? Here’s The Truth

Starboard's Smith says Tripadvisor should consider selling its restaurant booking platform

BRIEF-Wan Leader International To Place Up To 29.9 Mln Shares At HK$0.103 Per Placing Share

Video: Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy Taken To Prison, To Serve Solitary Sentence For Libya’s Gaddafi-Linked Charges

Cloud data firm Veeam to buy Securiti AI for $1.73 billion

PREVIEW-Argentina economic activity growth seen slowing to 2.5% in August

Amazon says AWS cloud service back to normal after outage disrupts businesses worldwide

Will Bill Gates Soon Make A Cameo Appearance In Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2? Here’s The Truth

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Bill Gates Soon Make A Cameo Appearance In Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2? Here’s The Truth

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Bill Gates Soon Make A Cameo Appearance In Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2? Here’s The Truth
Will Bill Gates Soon Make A Cameo Appearance In Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2? Here’s The Truth
Will Bill Gates Soon Make A Cameo Appearance In Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2? Here’s The Truth
Will Bill Gates Soon Make A Cameo Appearance In Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2? Here’s The Truth
QUICK LINKS