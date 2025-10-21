Will Bill Gates Soon Make A Cameo Appearance In Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2? Here’s The Truth

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, with Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, was a recent crossover with Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’s Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar, aka Parvati and Om, to the chagrin of fans.

There are rumours that Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, will even make a special appearance alongside the iconic character of Smriti, Tulsi Virani.

Bill Gates All Set For A Special Cameo In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

A report by The Times of India, has given an account that the plot of the story will conclude in a video call between Smriti Irani and Bill Gates, which will traverse three episodes.

In the middle of this, a video uploaded by Gossips TV shows Tulsi talking to a man in a video call, and she can be heard saying: Bohot accha laga aap seedha America se mere parivaar se jud gaye, aapka hum sab besabri se intezaar kar rahe hain.

At another point later on in the video, Tulsi contributes to it by saying, “Aap soch rahe hain kaun hai jo America se seedha, jo Virani parivaar se judne wala hai.”

Additionally, discussing the purpose of Bill Gates to make a cameo in the serial, the report mentioned that the plot will be built around the establishment and enhancement of awareness regarding the well-being of pregnant women and newborns.

The cooperation was a natural one as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is actively involved in these causes. The report added that Smriti needed to use the show as an avenue to raise health and social awareness by telling stories.

An official confirmation, however, is still awaited.

