LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Will Tanya Mittal Be Bigg Boss 19’s First Elimination? Influencer’s ‘Boss’ Attitude Backfires

Will Tanya Mittal Be Bigg Boss 19’s First Elimination? Influencer’s ‘Boss’ Attitude Backfires

Tanya Mittal, the self-proclaimed 'Boss' babe of Bigg Boss 19 is already on the nomination list alongside Gaurav Khanna and others. Her sassy clash with Ashnoor Kaur and 'Pick Me' attitude has fans buzzing, is her time up?

Will Tanya Mittal Be Bigg Boss 19’s First Nomination? (Pc- Instagram/ @tanyamittalofficial)
Will Tanya Mittal Be Bigg Boss 19’s First Nomination? (Pc- Instagram/ @tanyamittalofficial)

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last updated: August 26, 2025 21:13:07 IST

Since the premiere of host Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss on August 24, 2025 with the explosive theme of “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,” out of all the contestants Taniya Mittal is hitting the headlines. This Gwalior based influencer has already heated up the atmosphere of Bigg Boss house and under the radar of the nomination axe. Would her bold persona be able to save her from the first eviction?

Tanya Mittal Amongst the First Seven Nominees

The first nomination task, which was aired as from 26th August 2025, saw Tanya Mittal be on the chopping block with Gaurav Khanna, Zeeshan Qadri, Neelam Giri, Abhishek Bajaj, Pranit More and Natalia Janoszek. This nomination activity was imposed under “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar” theme, giving power to housemates to vote in a fiery assembly room showdown.

Tanya received massive nominations due to her confrontations with Ashnoor. Social media posts on X have led fans to become divided, some admire her hustle, others see her as a drama magnet likely to face early eviction. Farhana Bhatt fake eviction and the secret room twist has yet added uncertainty, but Tanya’s name is ruling the nomination list right now.


Tanya Mittal’s Polarising Remarks Brings Sparks 

This stylish 25-year-old glamour queen entered the house with a whopping 2.5 million followers on Instagram, a Miss Asia Tourism 2018 crown hanging on her head, and her own fashion brand, Handmade with Love by Tanya.

With her viral Maha Kumbh video winning hearts as she helps stampede victims, her saucy attitude is stirring trouble inside and outside the Bigg Boss house. Her asking other members to call her ‘boss’ and  and showing off of her lifestyle with four PSOs and two car convoys, has labelled her as a “Pick Me” on the Internet.

Tanya’s system has not gone down well with housemates like Ashnoor Kaur, leading to a fiery clash where Tanya called Ashnoor “batameez”. Fans are buzzing on X with terms like “self-obsessed,” and many are comparing her to Urvashi Rautela, while some predict she is too early in playing her “vamp” card.

Can Tanya Mittal’s Bold Persona Survive All This Heat? 

Through all odds, that’s where Tanya’s smile lights up. From the childhood personal beauty struggles to creating a crore- worth business from 500 rupees, her story inspires.

Maybe her spiritual talks would work well on quieter housemates or viewers, should she tone down the ego? Will she pass through the hot fire of nominations, or does her attitude of ‘boss’ have to be her cause of elimination? The nomination drops its evil shadow on Bigg Boss 19, with Tanya at stake, only the weekend will tell!

Also Read: Did You Know Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Tanya Mittal Dropped Out Of College For Love But Then Took Revenge On Her Ex-BF? Here’s Why!

Tags: Bigg Boss 19Tanya MittalTanya Mittal Bigg Boss 19

RELATED News

Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
The Truth Behind Tanya Mittal’s Jealousy Towards Ashnoor, Bigg Boss 19 Video Leaves Fans Stunned!
The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 Episode 8: Release Date, Spoilers And All The Juicy Details!

LATEST NEWS

Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
WHO Secures USD 6.3 Million to Strengthen Afghanistan’s Fragile Healthcare System
Will Tanya Mittal Be Bigg Boss 19’s First Elimination? Influencer’s ‘Boss’ Attitude Backfires

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Tanya Mittal Be Bigg Boss 19’s First Elimination? Influencer’s ‘Boss’ Attitude Backfires

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Tanya Mittal Be Bigg Boss 19’s First Elimination? Influencer’s ‘Boss’ Attitude Backfires
Will Tanya Mittal Be Bigg Boss 19’s First Elimination? Influencer’s ‘Boss’ Attitude Backfires
Will Tanya Mittal Be Bigg Boss 19’s First Elimination? Influencer’s ‘Boss’ Attitude Backfires
Will Tanya Mittal Be Bigg Boss 19’s First Elimination? Influencer’s ‘Boss’ Attitude Backfires

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?