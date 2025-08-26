Will Tanya Mittal Be Bigg Boss 19’s First Elimination? Influencer’s ‘Boss’ Attitude Backfires

Since the premiere of host Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss on August 24, 2025 with the explosive theme of “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,” out of all the contestants Taniya Mittal is hitting the headlines. This Gwalior based influencer has already heated up the atmosphere of Bigg Boss house and under the radar of the nomination axe. Would her bold persona be able to save her from the first eviction?

Tanya Mittal Amongst the First Seven Nominees

The first nomination task, which was aired as from 26th August 2025, saw Tanya Mittal be on the chopping block with Gaurav Khanna, Zeeshan Qadri, Neelam Giri, Abhishek Bajaj, Pranit More and Natalia Janoszek. This nomination activity was imposed under “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar” theme, giving power to housemates to vote in a fiery assembly room showdown.

Tanya received massive nominations due to her confrontations with Ashnoor. Social media posts on X have led fans to become divided, some admire her hustle, others see her as a drama magnet likely to face early eviction. Farhana Bhatt fake eviction and the secret room twist has yet added uncertainty, but Tanya’s name is ruling the nomination list right now.

I hate people who casually use hashtag #TanyaMittal 😏 Show some respect & use Tanya Ji Mittal

Or Boss Mittal Otherwise Bodyguards ko complaint karunga 🙂#BiggBoss19 — CA Rakesh (@albelaindian) August 26, 2025

Tanya mittal ko nikalo bhai 🤣🤣🤣 She is showing unnecessary attitude 😤#BiggBoss19 — सन्ध्या (@EveningNpn8) August 26, 2025





Tanya Mittal’s Polarising Remarks Brings Sparks

This stylish 25-year-old glamour queen entered the house with a whopping 2.5 million followers on Instagram, a Miss Asia Tourism 2018 crown hanging on her head, and her own fashion brand, Handmade with Love by Tanya.

With her viral Maha Kumbh video winning hearts as she helps stampede victims, her saucy attitude is stirring trouble inside and outside the Bigg Boss house. Her asking other members to call her ‘boss’ and and showing off of her lifestyle with four PSOs and two car convoys, has labelled her as a “Pick Me” on the Internet.

#BiggBoss19

Tanya Mittal’s game looks completely fake. Kudos to Ashnoor Kaur for calling her out. — MikeCheck (@kumarsathish281) August 26, 2025

Tanya’s system has not gone down well with housemates like Ashnoor Kaur, leading to a fiery clash where Tanya called Ashnoor “batameez”. Fans are buzzing on X with terms like “self-obsessed,” and many are comparing her to Urvashi Rautela, while some predict she is too early in playing her “vamp” card.

Can Tanya Mittal’s Bold Persona Survive All This Heat?

Through all odds, that’s where Tanya’s smile lights up. From the childhood personal beauty struggles to creating a crore- worth business from 500 rupees, her story inspires.

Maybe her spiritual talks would work well on quieter housemates or viewers, should she tone down the ego? Will she pass through the hot fire of nominations, or does her attitude of ‘boss’ have to be her cause of elimination? The nomination drops its evil shadow on Bigg Boss 19, with Tanya at stake, only the weekend will tell!

