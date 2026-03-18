Youth Movie OTT Details: When And Where To Watch ‘Asuran’ Star Ken Karunaas’ Tamil Coming-Of-Age Film Online After March 19 Theatre Release

The Tamil coming-of-age romantic comedy Youth is gearing up for its theatrical release on March 19. The film marks a significant milestone for Ken Karunaas, who not only headlines the project but also makes his directorial debut with the film.

Having previously appeared in supporting roles in films like Asuran and Vaathi, Ken now steps into the spotlight as a lead actor for the first time.

Youth Movie OTT Details: Where to watch online

Following its theatrical run, Youth is expected to make its digital debut on Netflix. Reports suggest that the streaming giant has acquired the post-theatrical rights of the film.

While an official OTT release date is yet to be announced, the film is likely to premiere online in mid-April after completing its run in cinemas. It is also expected to be available in multiple languages, expanding its reach to a wider audience.

Plot: A teenage journey through love and self-discovery

The film follows Praveen, a 15-year-old boy navigating the complexities of adolescence. As he nears the end of his school life, he becomes determined to experience what he believes is “true love” before graduating.

His journey takes him through a series of relationships filled with excitement, confusion, and heartbreak. Through these experiences, Praveen gradually gains a deeper understanding of emotions, relationships, and maturity, forming the emotional core of the story.

Cast of Youth

Apart from Ken Karunaas in the lead role, the film features a diverse ensemble cast including Anishma Anilkumar, Devadarshini, and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

The supporting cast also includes Priyanshi Yadav, Meenakshi Dinesh, and Abison Thevarasa, all of whom contribute to the narrative of a young boy’s transition into adulthood.

Technical team behind the film

Youth is backed by producers Karuppiah C. Ram and Sulochana Kumar. The film’s music has been composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, while cinematography is handled by Viki and editing by Nash.

The technical crew also includes art director Ramu Thangaraj and costume designer Kavya Sriram. Choreography has been done by Shobi Paulraj, with stunt coordination by Kalai Kingson.

Sound design is handled by Sync Cinema, with Aravind Menon in charge of sound mixing. The visual effects have been completed by Renderhood, while the digital intermediate work was carried out at Mango Post.

What to expect

With a relatable coming-of-age storyline and a fresh pairing, Youth aims to capture the emotional highs and lows of teenage life. The film’s theatrical release on March 19 will be followed by its anticipated OTT premiere on Netflix, making it accessible to a broader audience shortly after its big-screen debut.

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